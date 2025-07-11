NAIROBI, Kenya — President William Ruto’s blunt directive to security forces — telling them to “shoot looters in the leg” — has ignited a political firestorm in Kenya, deepening the country’s already fraught tensions and reviving painful memories of state violence.

The remark, delivered at a police academy graduation on Wednesday, was intended as a tough warning to criminals exploiting anti-government protests.

But within hours, opposition leaders and human rights groups denounced the order as unconstitutional and dangerously inflammatory, accusing the president of sanctioning extrajudicial violence against ordinary citizens.

“This is not leadership — it is tyranny,” Kalonzo Musyoka, a senior opposition figure and former vice president, said at a press conference on Thursday.

“We cannot accept a president who instructs our police to shoot our youth instead of protecting them. He must resign.”

While the government has defended the directive as a “proportional response” to criminal behavior during protests, legal experts and civil society leaders argue that it violates Kenya’s Constitution and international human rights law, which require that police use force only as a last resort.

The backlash has spread beyond political elites. On Friday morning, hundreds of mourners gathered in Kangema, a small town north of Nairobi, to bury Boniface Kariuki, a 22-year-old face mask vendor shot dead by police last month during a protest.

Kariuki, a soft-spoken hawker known for selling face masks at a busy market, was killed at close range by a police officer as he tried to flee tear gas. Witnesses say he was unarmed.

“He was not a looter. He was not a criminal. He was my son, and he was just trying to survive,” said his mother,

Mary Wanjiru, in an emotional graveside address. “Who will protect our children from the police?”

The funeral was a mix of grief and fury, with mourners chanting slogans against police brutality and calling for justice.

Community leaders warned that anger over Kariuki’s killing, and the president’s remarks, risk fueling further unrest in a country already on edge.

Kenya has been gripped by weeks of anti-government protests, fueled by frustration over economic hardships, rising youth unemployment, and what critics describe as increasingly authoritarian governance.

The demonstrations have drawn thousands of young people to the streets, where confrontations with heavily armed riot police have turned violent.

At least 15 people have died in clashes since mid-June, according to the Kenya Human Rights Commission. Dozens more have been hospitalized, some with gunshot wounds.

Against this turbulent backdrop, President Ruto on Thursday swore in a new slate of electoral commissioners for the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), a powerful agency tasked with overseeing the 2027 general elections.

The move, intended to restore public confidence in the embattled electoral body, has instead deepened suspicions among opposition groups who accuse the president of stacking the commission with loyalists.

Chief Justice Martha Karua, who presided over the swearing-in, issued a stark warning.

“You are assuming office in a period of great reckoning,” Karua told the new commissioners.

“Trust in public institutions is dangerously low, and you will be judged by your integrity, not your allegiances.”

The IEBC has been at the center of Kenya’s bitter electoral disputes for decades. Opposition leaders, including Musyoka and former presidential candidate Raila Odinga, argue that unless the new commission is seen as independent, the country risks sliding toward a repeat of the post-election violence that scarred Kenya in 2007 and 2017.

The government, for its part, has brushed aside the criticism.

“The president is committed to law and order,” government spokesman Isaac Mwaura said in a televised interview on Friday.

“Looters and vandals will face the full force of the law. Kenyans deserve safety, not chaos.”

But for many Kenyans, the divide between safety and repression feels blurred. Civil society organizations are planning a national day of protest next week, calling for police accountability and an independent investigation into Kariuki’s killing.

“The president’s language emboldens violence rather than deterring crime,” said Wanjiku Mwangi, a legal analyst at the Kenya Human Rights Center.

“Kenya is not at war with itself. We need justice, not bullets.”

As dusk fell over Nairobi on Friday, heavily armed police patrols fanned out across key intersections, preparing for another weekend of uncertainty. In the neighborhoods where Boniface Kariuki lived and died, a quieter resolve took hold.

“We will mourn today, and tomorrow we will march,” said one protester, holding a handwritten placard.

“They cannot shoot our voices.”

