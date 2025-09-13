NAIROBI — In recent weeks, more than 75 young Kenyans — many with no prior criminal records — have been charged under Kenya’s antiterrorism laws, drawing sharp criticism from rights groups who say the courts, established with U.S. funding, are being repurposed to punish dissent.

Legal documents and interviews reviewed by The Wall Street Journal show that many of those facing charges were arrested after taking part in protests over high taxes, unemployment and corruption.

Prosecutors have accused some of destroying government property or inciting fear, though defense attorneys contend that such conduct, even if violent, does not meet standard definitions of “terrorism.”

One of the defendants, 25-year-old Sharon Nyairo, says she was arrested in Kikuyu after participating in a protest and later accused of torching government offices.

Nyairo recounts being held in a maximum-security prison, mixed with convicted murderers, enduring strip searches and sleeping on cold floors in holding cells. “It was mental torture,” she told The Wall Street Journal.

Human rights organizations, Amnesty International among them, argue that the use of antiterrorism statutes in this manner is a distortion of legal intent, and that the laws are being stretched to punish political criticism.

“Applying terrorism charges even where you believe individuals have burned down buildings or committed robbery is excessive,” said Irungu Houghton, head of Amnesty’s Kenya office.

Some of the accused say bail has been set at amounts far beyond what their families can afford; in one case, authorities demanded thousands of dollars before reducing the requirement under pressure.

Kenneth Kiragu, a lawyer representing several of the accused, described a climate of fear.

“The message,” he said, “is that dissent — even peaceful or marginal — can lead you to be treated as a threat to national security.”

Kenya has long suffered real threats from militant groups such as al-Shabab.

The antiterrorism courts were established in part with U.S. assistance, including training for prosecutors, judges and investigators. Supporters say they are vital to countering terrorism.

But Washington has reportedly raised concerns. U.S. diplomats have privately cautioned Kenyan officials over what they see as abuses of the counterterrorism machinery.

The government has defended its actions, with prosecutors saying that destruction of government property during protests can amount to terrorism when it disrupts essential services or instills fear among the public.

A statement from the Director of Public Prosecutions argued that early investigations suggest some of the acts were premeditated.

For many Kenyans, the concern is not just about specific charges, but the precedent. Already, this wave of prosecutions has deepened distrust among youth, many of whom say they feel excluded from political dialogue.

Observers warn that using antiterror laws in this manner could erode civil liberties and weaken judicial norms.

