NAIROBI — The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) has announced that the operating licences of 42 television stations will be cancelled within seven days, citing regulatory breaches and noncompliance with the Kenya Information and Communications Act, officials said.

The decision, unveiled in a Kenya Gazette notice published Sept. 12, 2025, comes under the leadership of Director-General David Mugonyi. The licence cancellations are set to take effect within a week from the date of the notice.

Among the stations slated for revocation are Apple Truth Television Network, Metropol TV, Mount Kenya TV, Kingdom Ambassadors TV, and Tourism and Wildlife TV (also known as Safari Channel), as well as dozens of smaller regional and faith-based broadcasters.

According to the notice, once their licences are revoked, the affected stations will no longer be permitted to operate, and all assets held under those licences — including equipment and any other resources — will revert immediately to the Communications Authority.

The CA’s action is part of broader efforts to ensure that broadcasters adhere to legal and licensing requirements under Cap. 411 of Kenyan law.

These include maintaining proper infrastructure, paying licence fees, and conforming to content standards.

Media analysts say the move reflects mounting pressure by regulators to tighten controls on broadcasting, especially among smaller stations.

Some broadcasters have reportedly failed to meet basic technical or content obligations, while others may have neglected fee payments or ignored terms of their operative licences.

Past Precedents and Implications

This is not the first time the CA has taken sweeping action. Earlier this year, over 58 television stations were shut down by the authority for similar failures.

Observers warn that the latest revocations carry significant implications for media pluralism and access to information, particularly in rural regions where smaller, local stations serve as vital sources of news and cultural programming.

For many affected stations, the loss of licence could mean permanent closure, or at least a prolonged interruption.

What Stations Say

At present, there has been little official response from the stations named in the Gazette notice. Some station operators have expressed concern about the short timeframe and say they were not given adequate notice or support to achieve compliance.

Others argue that regulatory expectations are unevenly enforced. Interviews are underway. (No comments yet confirmed at publication.)

