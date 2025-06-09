NAIROBI, Kenya — Monday, June 9, 2025, marked exactly 1,000 days since President William Ruto was sworn into office on September 13, 2022. As the milestone hits, civic leaders and analysts are publicly assessing his administration’s record—highlighting both initiatives and growing criticism over stalled reforms amid a strained economy and rising public disillusionment.

Mr. Ruto, who ascended to the presidency with a bold economic promise targeting the “hustler” class, has delivered mixed results.

His flagship Affordable Housing and Universal Health Coverage programs, central pillars of his tenure, have seen significant delays.

Critics argue that misaligned fiscal planning and persistent revenue shortfalls have stalled rollout, with ordinary Kenyans feeling the pinch.

In a service at a prominent Nairobi church, Mr. Ruto framed his agenda as divinely ordained, declaring it “God‑given,” and reaffirmed his conviction:

“I am focused… time is on my side.” Despite mounting impatience, he remains defiant, insisting he has the runway to meet his objectives.

Observers note that the economy has been beset by persistent inflation, debt pressures, and budget deficits, which have forced the administration to recalibrate or delay key promises.

Some analysts suggest that while the president has mobilized international support—branding Kenya a global player on issues like climate finance and peacekeeping—domestic priorities have lagged.

Still, Mr. Ruto maintains a loyal base. “Our programs need time to mature,” he told the congregation. “We are laying a strong foundation for generational growth.”

Yet, opposition voices are louder than ever. In a statement released today, Edwin Sifuna, Secretary-General of the opposition ODM party, criticized the presidency for broken pledges, deteriorating living standards, and mounting police brutality.

“It has been a huge disappointment,” he concluded .

The 1,000-day review arrives against a backdrop of persistent public dissatisfaction. Deadly protests erupted last year over proposed tax hikes, leading Mr. Ruto to withdraw the bill after 23 people were reported killed during riots.

A wave of youth-led demonstrations continues to demand accountability and tangible change

With general elections approaching in 2027, Mr. Ruto appears to be redoubling his messaging.

“We are not hurried,” he said. “We build legacies.” Whether that narrative resonates with a restless electorate may determine his political fortunes at the polls.