Nairobi, Kenya — President William Ruto has issued a stark directive to police: shoot property-damaging protesters in the leg—not to kill, but to incapacitate. The announcement comes amid escalating nationwide unrest, as security forces escalate forceful dispersals of anti-government crowds.

“Anyone … who goes to burn other people’s property … should be shot in the leg, and go to the hospital on his way to court,” Mr. Ruto declared on July 9 in Nairobi, intensifying a confrontational posture toward demonstrators whom he accuses of terrorism and attempts to destabilize his government.

A Deadly Toll Amid Unrest

The current wave of protests, ignited in June by the death of political blogger Albert Ojwang while in police custody, has spiraled into nationwide confrontations. Human rights organizations estimate that more than 70 people have died since mid‑June, with around 50 fatalities in the first two weeks alone. On July 7—the “Saba Saba” pro-democracy rally’s 35th anniversary—security forces reportedly killed 38 protesters and injured dozens more.

Public outrage has further intensified following the fatal shooting of a 12-year-old girl, Bridgit Njoki, struck by a stray bullet while watching television on that same day.

The earlier case of vendor Boniface Kariuki—gunned down at close range on June 17—kicked off the nationwide demonstrations.

Ruto’s Framing and Pushback

Mr. Ruto has characterized the protesters as “terrorists” and “retrogressive elements,” declaring that those destroying property have effectively “declared war” on the state.

Interior Minister Kipchumba Murkomen similarly branded the unrest as a “coup attempt” perpetrated by “criminal anarchists” according to Reuters.

In response, opposition leaders and civil society advocates have denounced Ruto’s remarks as dangerous and unconstitutional. Kalonzo Musyoka and other figures have demanded his resignation or impeachment.

Human rights groups and the United Nations have denounced the use of live ammunition, urging restraint and accountability.

Legal Fallout and Calls for Reform

Kenyan prosecutors have pressed murder charges against six individuals—including three police officers—for the death of Albert Ojwang. This action follows a delayed but growing reckoning over fatal police conduct.Meanwhile, the Independent Policing Oversight Authority continues its investigations into other allegations of abuse.

Despite mounting domestic and international pressure, Mr. Ruto has vowed not to retreat, asserting he will not allow the protests to bring “anarchy” to his administration.

Why This Matters:

This crisis marks a pivotal moment in Kenyan democracy. Ruto’s “shoot-in-the-leg” directive signals a willingness to employ targeted violence as a tool of state control, triggering widespread condemnation.

The steady rise in fatal incidents, particularly involving children and unarmed civilians, heightens fears of deepening instability. Ahead lies a delicate balance—whether reforms and accountability will follow, or whether heavy-handed tactics will further fracture the nation.