NAIROBI, Kenya — President William Ruto on Friday renewed his appeal for political harmony across Kenya, urging leaders of all political stripes to focus on national development rather than division.

Speaking in Nairobi, Mr. Ruto said that the country’s progress depends on “unity among its leaders,” and called on both ruling and opposition figures to set aside partisan rivalry.

“Our task is to build; to transform this nation. Let us rise above politics of division,” he said. He emphasized that every leader has a role to play, regardless of party, region, or past allegiances.

The remarks come amid heightened political tensions and deepening economic challenges. With inflation remaining elevated and pressures on public services mounting,

Mr. Ruto appeared to be making a strategic effort to broaden political cooperation—and perhaps stave off criticism from opposition camps that accuse his administration of favoritism and exclusion.

Analysts say that such calls for unity are not new but gain renewed urgency when the government is under pressure.

Dr. Naomi Wanjiku, a political scientist at the University of Nairobi, noted, “When leaders speak of unity, they are often acknowledging that division has real consequences—on investor confidence, on social cohesion, and ultimately on the ability to deliver basic services.”

In his remarks, the President reiterated the government’s commitment to inclusive development, saying that “no part of Kenya should be left behind.”

He pointed to ongoing infrastructure projects, health care investments, and promises to support marginalized regions as evidence of his administration’s efforts.

However, some critics responded with caution. They argue that rhetoric must be matched with concrete action.

They point to perceived imbalances in resource allocation, as well as ongoing concerns over political polarization, which many believe undermines public trust.

President Ruto’s message is likely an attempt to reset the political narrative, ahead of upcoming deadlines and in anticipation of future challenges.

Whether it changes the course of Kenya’s national discourse remains to be seen.

