NAIROBI, Kenya — Kenyan police fired tear gas and charged at demonstrators in central Nairobi on Monday afternoon, as Saba Saba Day protests—an annual commemoration of Kenya’s pro-democracy struggle—turned confrontational in several parts of the capital.

What began as scattered peaceful marches quickly escalated after police moved to disperse crowds gathered near Kamukunji Grounds and along major arteries leading to downtown Nairobi.

Protesters, many of them young and chanting anti-government slogans, hurled stones and burned tires in response to the crackdown.

Authorities had earlier cordoned off the city center with barricades, razor wire, and heavily armed patrols. Despite the show of force, demonstrators managed to regroup in smaller pockets across the city.

“We came out to demand justice for Albert Ojwang and to defend our constitutional rights, not to fight,” said 24-year-old activist Mercy Atieno, referring to the political blogger and teacher whose recent death in police custody has fueled outrage nationwide.

Interior Minister Kipchumba Murkomen, speaking during a mid-afternoon press briefing, defended the police response, saying it was aimed at preventing what he described as “planned chaos and criminality” disguised as protest.

“Lawful protest is protected. Criminal acts hiding behind it will be stopped,” Mr. Murkomen said.

The Kenya Human Rights Commission reported several arrests and alleged that police officers used excessive force against peaceful demonstrators and journalists. Human rights observers on the ground said dozens were injured, though an official tally has yet to be confirmed.

The clashes mark the latest chapter in Kenya’s long-running tension between security forces and civil society on July 7, a day that historically honors the 1990 protests that forced the return of multi-party democracy.

This year’s Saba Saba comes against a backdrop of rising discontent over corruption, youth unemployment, and what many describe as shrinking democratic space.

Political analysts warned that the government’s approach could deepen public anger ahead of next year’s elections.

“Cracking down on peaceful protestors only reinforces the narrative of a paranoid, authoritarian state,” said Samuel Mburu, a Nairobi-based political commentator.

By midday, the streets of Nairobi remained tense, with sporadic clashes reported in Eastlands and Mathare neighborhoods. Protest organizers vowed to continue their push for accountability and called for a national dialogue on police reform and civil liberties.

