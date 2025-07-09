By Judy Maina judy.maina@alleastafrica.com

NAIROBI, Kenya – President William Ruto on Wednesday accused anti-government demonstrators of orchestrating an unconstitutional attempt to overthrow his administration, deepening a political crisis that has left dozens dead and hundreds injured in the most violent protests Kenya has seen in recent years.

Speaking at a hastily arranged press conference at State House, Nairobi, Mr. Ruto alleged that the protests, which have swept across multiple cities since July 7, were being “sponsored by unscrupulous political actors” aiming to destabilize the government ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“What we are witnessing is not just civil discontent—it is a calculated plot to overthrow a democratically elected government through chaos and fear,” Mr. Ruto said, flanked by security chiefs and top cabinet officials.

“The government will not allow criminals hiding behind protests to plunge our nation into lawlessness.”

The president’s remarks followed a week of escalating unrest that reached its peak on Sunday, the 35th anniversary of Saba Saba Day—an iconic day in Kenya’s pro-democracy history. Demonstrators, most of them Gen Z Kenyans, flooded the streets to demand government action on soaring living costs, rampant corruption, and a wave of police brutality that they say has gone unpunished for far too long.

According to the Kenya Human Rights Commission, at least 31 people have been killed since the protests began, more than 107 injured, and over 500 arrested in a government crackdown that rights groups have called excessive and unlawful.

Social media platforms have been flooded with videos showing police firing live rounds into crowds and tear gas choking densely populated residential areas.

Health workers and local officials reported that in the chaos, two hospitals—Bristol Hospital in Nairobi’s Embakasi neighborhood and another facility in Kitengela, south of the capital—were attacked by protesters.

Equipment was stolen, wards vandalized, and terrified patients fled as angry crowds overran the buildings.

“Patients were screaming, our staff was hiding, and essential equipment was looted,” said Mercy Wanjiru, a nurse at Bristol Hospital, recounting how the violence interrupted urgent treatments.

“We have never witnessed anything like this before.”

The violence marks a dramatic escalation of the anti-government movement that has been building for months.

What began as sporadic student-led demonstrations over tax hikes and inflation has snowballed into a nationwide youth-driven uprising.

Analysts say it reflects deepening frustrations among young Kenyans, who face high unemployment, economic stagnation, and a government they perceive as detached from their daily struggles.

“Saba Saba has always symbolized Kenya’s struggle against authoritarianism,” said Dr. Patrick Munene, a political science professor at the University of Nairobi.

“This year, it’s no longer just about political freedoms—it’s about economic survival. Gen Z has mobilized without traditional political parties, and that terrifies the establishment.”

President Ruto, who came to power in 2022 on a platform promising economic empowerment and bottom-up growth, now faces growing public anger over rising taxes, ballooning public debt, and corruption allegations against senior officials in his administration.

In response to the unrest, his government has doubled down on security measures. Overnight curfews have been imposed in several counties, internet restrictions have been reported, and military units were placed on standby.

Yet critics argue that these measures are likely to inflame tensions further rather than restore calm.

“The excessive use of force and militarization of civilian protests is eroding investor confidence and pushing Kenya toward deeper instability,” said Sarah Nduta, a Nairobi-based economist.

“Already, we’re seeing volatility in the Nairobi Securities Exchange and jittery foreign investors watching from the sidelines.”

The business community has voiced concern over the prolonged unrest, warning that it could derail economic recovery efforts and scare away much-needed tourism and investment.

Despite the crackdown, protest leaders—many of whom organize anonymously on social media—have vowed to continue their resistance.

In encrypted chats and online posts, they called for another nationwide demonstration on Friday, defying government warnings of severe consequences.

“We are not backing down,” read one widely circulated message. “This is bigger than one protest or one president. This is about the future of Kenya.”

International observers, including the United Nations and the African Union, have called for restraint on both sides and urged dialogue to resolve the crisis. Rights organizations have demanded an independent investigation into the killings and arrests.

But with the government framing the protests as an existential threat and demonstrators showing no signs of relenting, a negotiated solution appears distant.

Some fear the situation could escalate further as the 2027 election cycle approaches, risking long-term damage to Kenya’s democratic institutions.

“We are at a crossroads,” said Dr. Munene. “Either the government finds a way to listen and respond to legitimate grievances, or it risks alienating a whole generation—and losing control of the political narrative for years to come.”

As dusk fell over Nairobi on Wednesday, tension remained high. Security forces patrolled the streets while anxious residents rushed to buy food and fuel, fearing more unrest in the days ahead.

Whether President Ruto’s warning signals a turning point in the crisis—or the start of a deeper confrontation—remains to be seen.

