NAIROBI, Kenya— President William Ruto unveiled a bold new tourism campaign on Thursday, aiming to elevate Kenya’s annual visitor count to five million by 2027.

Addressing a global audience during the live broadcast of the Great Wildebeest Migration from the Maasai Mara, Mr. Ruto emphasized that Kenya’s allure extends far beyond its famed savannas and beaches .

“Today marks a shift in how the world sees Kenya,” Mr. Ruto declared.

“Digital innovation, sports and conference tourism, and culture are the new areas on offer.”

Beyond Safari: A Multi‑Faceted Appeal

Previously anchored in its wildlife, national parks, and coastal destinations, Kenya’s tourism sector is now being repositioned as a multi-dimensional offering.

The campaign promotes not just safaris but also digital nomad programs, sporting events, conference tourism, cultural experiences, and adventure travel .

The incorporation of digital innovation is rooted in Nairobi’s emergence as a regional tech hub—showcasing infrastructure aimed at attracting remote workers and tech entrepreneurs.

Meanwhile, Betsey hoping to attract meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE), as well as sports tourism spurred by Kenya’s growing list of athletic events .

Riding the Migration to a Global Audience

The symbolic launch during the wildebeest migration broadcast—co-produced with China Media Group Africa—underscored Kenya’s vision for conservation-driven growth.

“This global spectacle is a reminder of what is possible when vision meets partnership,” Mr. Ruto said, extending an invitation to both tourists and investors .

In 2024, Kenya welcomed 2.4 million international visitors, a 15 percent increase from the year prior. Mr. Ruto attributed this rise to growing international confidence in Kenya as a safe and appealing destination .

Ambitious Infrastructure and Inclusivity Push

Critical to the campaign is upgrading Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, enhancing transport and conference venues across the country, and simplifying visa processes—including digital nomad permits—to broaden access .

Local communities will also share the benefits. In Maasai Mara, Mr. Ruto spotlighted Maasai hospitality, warning that tourism growth must “enrich both the visitor and the host” through sustainable partnerships and community engagement .

The Stakes Behind the Numbers

If successful, the leap to five million tourists by 2027 could ignite widespread economic benefits—spurring job creation in hospitality, guiding, and artisanal sectors—and signaling Kenya’s maturation as a leading African tourism hub.

To translate the vision into reality, analysts say, the government must deliver on infrastructure improvements, ensure safety and convenience for foreign visitors, and maintain the delicate balance between environmental stewardship and development.

