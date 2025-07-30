By Judy Maina judy.maina@alleastafrica.com

NAIROBI, July 30 — In a show of diplomacy against the backdrop of regional trade friction, Kenyan President William Ruto and Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni on Wednesday signed eight sweeping bilateral Memoranda of Understanding at State House in Nairobi—shoring up cooperation in areas from mining to transportation—and announced plans to finalise a cross‑border resource‑sharing agreement by year’s end.

Speaking shortly after the signing, President Ruto said the new pacts build on 17 prior accords and will deepen ties across critical sectors including agriculture, fisheries, tourism and mining.

He emphasised the need to remove non‑tariff barriers that continue to disrupt livelihoods and hinder East African Community integration .

Among the landmark agreements is a resource‑sharing framework intended to mitigate recurring conflicts among pastoralist communities, particularly along the Kenya–Uganda border.

The deal is aimed at providing structured access to water and grazing for the Turkana and Karamojong peoples—a move described as a major step toward long‑term peace in the arid borderlands .

President Museveni, for his part, called on Kenyan youth to focus on harnessing economic potential rather than political rivalry, highlighting the imperative of regional integration and greater domestic production to compete within Africa’s expanding markets .

Agreements Across Multiple Fronts

Trade and Infrastructure: The presidents agreed to accelerate construction of the Standard Gauge Railway extension from Naivasha through Malaba into Uganda, and to advance the Nairobi–Nakuru–Malaba highway dualling project to ease cargo flow between Kenya and the Democratic Republic of Congo and Central African Republic .

Greater Busia Metro Project: A cross-border development initiative spanning Busia, Kenya, and Busia, Uganda, designed to enhance urban infrastructure, markets and border post operations by 2028 .

Standards and Quality Assurance: A partnership between the Kenya Bureau of Standards and its Ugandan counterpart to combat illicit or substandard goods and bolster trade integrity .

Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining: MOUs covering crop and livestock productivity, fishing sector cooperation—including addressing the longstanding Migingo Island dispute—joint mineral exploitation, smuggling prevention and institutional capacity building .

Tourism and Cultural Exchange: A cultural envoy was appointed to promote eco‑tourism and strengthen connections among Atekeri-speaking communities across Kenya, Uganda and South Sudan .

Regional Implications and Diplomatic Context

The agreements come amid heightened tensions following Tanzania’s decision to bar certain Kenyan enterprises—a move that prompted Kenyan officials to call for reciprocal action and accelerated efforts to deepen Kenyan–Ugandan solidarity .

Analysts suggest the summit also sets a roadmap for boosting regional economic sovereignty.

Ruto’s announcement of a planned joint venture to build the largest steel factory in East Africa underscores both governments’ commitment to local industrialization and export-led growth .

As the ceremonial event unfolded inside State House, live coverage from Nairobi captured animated scenes in Parliament and the Senate—underscoring the political heft of the summit in Kenya’s evolving regional posture .

Why It Matters

For Kenya and Uganda, the agreements represent more than common declarations—they translate into tangible infrastructure projects, border stability mechanisms and economic diversification efforts.

The summit may also signal a strategic shift in East African diplomacy: moving from rhetoric to deliverables, while reasserting intra-regional anchorage in the face of external pressures from Tanzania and beyond.

