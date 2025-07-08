By John Thiongo John@alleastagrica.com

NAIROBI, Kenya — The United Nations on Tuesday expressed deep concern over the escalating violence in Kenya, where nationwide anti-government protests turned deadly, leaving at least 10 people dead and dozens more injured.

The demonstrations, which began as peaceful commemorations of the country’s 1990 pro-democracy uprising, have evolved into a broader outcry against police brutality, government corruption, and economic hardship.

In a sharply worded statement, the Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights said it was “gravely alarmed” by reports of excessive force used by Kenyan security forces against demonstrators.

The agency cited credible accounts of at least 10 deaths, 29 injuries, and 37 arrests, along with incidents of looting and intimidation.

“We urge the Kenyan authorities to respect the rights of citizens to peaceful assembly and expression,” the statement read.

“Lethal force must only be used as a measure of last resort, and all allegations of abuse must be promptly and transparently investigated.”

The protests, known locally as “Saba Saba,” mark the anniversary of the July 7, 1990, demonstrations that played a pivotal role in ending Kenya’s one-party rule.

This year’s rallies, however, reflect a more complex national mood, driven by soaring living costs and mounting frustration over alleged political repression.

In the capital, Nairobi, riot police blocked key roads, fired tear gas and live ammunition, and detained several activists.

Clashes erupted in multiple neighborhoods, leaving streets littered with debris and burning barricades. Human rights groups accused security forces of targeting peaceful demonstrators and journalists covering the unrest.

Interior Ministry officials defended the police response, arguing that some protesters had turned violent, vandalizing property and attacking officers.

“Law enforcement acted in accordance with the law to protect lives and property,” a ministry spokesperson said.

But critics accused the government of heavy-handed tactics and ignoring repeated calls for dialogue.

“The excessive use of force against peaceful protesters is unacceptable and unconstitutional,” said Ruth Odinga, a veteran opposition leader.

“This is a betrayal of the democratic ideals we fought for on Saba Saba.”

The United Nations’ call for accountability follows similar appeals from Amnesty International and the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights, both of which have condemned the government’s crackdown.

As of Tuesday evening, the situation in Nairobi remained tense, with sporadic clashes reported in low-income neighborhoods where anger against the government runs deep.

Protest leaders vowed to continue their demonstrations until their demands for justice and reform are addressed.

“Kenya’s democracy was born in blood and sacrifice,” said Boniface Mwangi, a prominent activist.

“We will not allow tyranny to take root again.”

