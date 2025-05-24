Kenya Unveils Global Adventure Tourism Campaign to Showcase Natural Wonders

By Judy Maina

NAIROBI, Kenya — The Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) has launched an ambitious global campaign titled A Journey Through the Wild Heart of East Africa, aiming to position Kenya as a premier destination for adventure tourism.

Developed in collaboration with BBC StoryWorks Commercial Productions, the multimedia initiative highlights Kenya’s diverse landscapes, rich wildlife, and vibrant cultures through the lens of travel photographer Jack Swynnerton.

The campaign unfolds in a three-part series—Land, Water, and Air—each segment capturing unique Kenyan experiences. Viewers are taken on a hot air balloon safari over the Maasai Mara, offering panoramic views of the Great Migration and encounters with the “Big Five.” The journey continues with a challenging hike up Mount Kenya, East Africa’s second-highest peak, showcasing alpine forests and glacial formations.

The final leg explores the coastal waters near Watamu, featuring paddleboarding through mangrove forests and sailing on traditional dhow boats.

June Chepkemei, CEO of KTB, emphasized the campaign’s role in diversifying Kenya’s tourism offerings. “This campaign marks a pivotal moment in our efforts to showcase Kenya’s adventure tourism potential,” she stated.

“By highlighting activities from mountain trekking to coastal exploration, we aim to attract thrill-seekers and nature lovers alike.”

The initiative also underscores Kenya’s commitment to sustainable tourism. By promoting lesser-known destinations and activities, the campaign seeks to distribute tourism benefits more evenly across the country, supporting local communities and conservation efforts.

The series is available on BBC platforms and is being promoted across various social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, to engage a global audience.