NAIROBI, Kenya— Kenya is racing against the clock to finalize a trade agreement with the United States before the end of 2025, Trade Minister Lee Kinyanjui said, as the looming expiration of AGOA (the African Growth and Opportunity Act) threatens to disrupt thousands of jobs and cut access to a key export market.

AGOA, a U.S. trade law established in 2000, grants eligible African countries duty-free access for thousands of products. Kenya, one of its major beneficiaries, exported $737 million in goods to the U.S. last year — a sum representing about 10 percent of its total exports.

Without AGOA’s protections, many exporters, especially those in textiles and apparel, worry about facing steep tariffs and losing competitiveness.

In an interview with Reuters, Mr. Kinyanjui emphasized that Kenya seeks a new deal that “largely replicates” AGOA’s terms, to ensure seamless transition and protect the livelihoods of workers in sectors that have flourished under the duty-free regime.

The textile industry alone supports around 300,000 direct and indirect jobs in Kenya.

Negotiations between Kenya and the U.S. were revived recently, building on talks that first began in 2020. Mr. Kinyanjui met with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer in Washington last month to initiate discussions on what would be Kenya’s first bilateral trade agreement of its kind with the United States.

The urgency of the negotiations is underscored by several developments: AGOA is due to expire at the end of September; Kenya has already been hit by recent U.S. tariffs; and uncertainty around U.S. domestic political will raises questions about the possibility of AGOA’s renewal.

Industry Response

Kenya’s manufacturing sector, particularly textiles and apparel, faces high stakes. Many factories producing for U.S. retailers like Walmart and Target rely heavily on duty-free access. Without a new agreement or an extension of AGOA, tariffs could leap sharply, endangering business viability and employment.

Some leaders in industry have already begun contingency planning. Kenyan firms are exploring alternative markets and considering reforms to improve competitiveness — including lowering production costs and enhancing supply chain efficiency.

But several business owners warn that without certainty soon, the disruptions could be severe.

The next few weeks are likely to be critical. Kenya will push both for a swift conclusion to the trade agreement and for a transition plan that cushions the potential fallout should AGOA not be renewed.

U.S. response remains under close watch, as Washington’s position on the program has become less predictable in recent months.

For Kenya, the stakes go beyond trade. The outcome could signal its ability to sustain export-led growth, retain jobs, and maintain its place in global supply chains.

And for the workers in the textile belt, time may be running out.

