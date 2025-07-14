NAIROBI, Kenya – Kenya has eliminated visa requirements and the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) for citizens of nearly all African nations, the government announced on Monday, in a sweeping move to boost tourism, trade and regional connectivity.

Under the new policy, nationals from around 52 African countries—excluding Somalia and Libya—can travel to Kenya visa-free for up to 60 days, while citizens of East African Community (EAC) member states benefit from stays of up to six months under existing agreements such as the Common Market Protocol .

Previously, travellers from most African countries were required to apply online for an ETA at least three days in advance—a process that cost around $30 and took up to 72 hours to process .

Travel industry insiders say the new policy will streamline spontaneous visits by families, small‑scale traders and business travellers, who were previously deterred by last‑minute planning uncertainty .

Kenya now stands alongside a growing number of African nations—such as Ghana, Rwanda, Seychelles, The Gambia and Benin—that have moved toward visa-free access within the continent, reinforcing President William Ruto’s vision of deeper African integration .

A cabinet statement accompanying the announcement described the visa-free regime as key to “opening skies, attracting more travellers, and deepening economic and cultural connections across Africa” .

To manage increased traffic, authorities said they will fast‑track border security systems and roll out an improved passenger information platform.

The move comes amid efforts by the African Union’s Agenda 2063 to promote free movement on the continent and align with the African Continental Free Trade Area’s goals for enhanced intra‑African commerce.

Critics caution that excluding Somalia and Libya highlights ongoing security risks in those countries, while others warn that Kenya must invest in immigration infrastructure to ensure smooth implementation.

Nevertheless, observers say the policy marks one of the boldest steps yet toward dismantling bureaucratic barriers in East Africa.

