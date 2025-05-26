Kenya Warns Somaliland Against Inaugurating Liaison Office in Nairobi Without Approval

By Judy Maina

NAIROBI, Kenya— Kenya’s Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs has issued a sharply worded statement rejecting an event scheduled for Tuesday, May 27, by Somaliland authorities to inaugurate a new liaison office building in Nairobi, saying the planned activity “cannot be allowed to proceed” without formal approval.

In an official diplomatic communication addressed to the Somaliland Liaison Office in Nairobi, the Kenyan government emphasized that “to the extent the event of the 27th May 2025 has not been granted approval from this Ministry, its investiture of the status of a Diplomatic Office does not enjoy the imprimatur of the Republic of Kenya.”

The statement further reiterated Nairobi’s continued recognition of the Federal Republic of Somalia as a sovereign state, dismissing any interpretation that may signal diplomatic normalization or recognition of Somaliland’s self-declared independence.

“Kenya maintains and respectfully reaffirms its unwavering recognition of the Federal Republic of Somalia as a sovereign State,” the letter said, while adding that Kenya values relations with regional governments, including Somaliland, within the scope of peace, security, trade, and investment.

The clarification comes amid growing speculation surrounding the presence of Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro in Nairobi, reportedly to officiate the opening of the new office premises.

The event has drawn attention in diplomatic circles, especially in light of recent regional tensions and the sensitive nature of Somaliland’s unrecognized status.

While Kenya acknowledged its working relationship with Somaliland, it cautioned that diplomatic protocol must be observed.

“A Diplomatic Office does not enjoy the imprimatur of the Republic of Kenya and cannot be allowed to proceed,” the statement reiterated.

The Ministry concluded by offering renewed diplomatic courtesies to the Somaliland Liaison Office but firmly grounded them within the framework of Kenya’s adherence to international norms and its recognition of Somalia’s territorial integrity.

The statement, dated May 26, 2025, signals Kenya’s intention to carefully navigate its regional diplomacy, balancing functional ties with Somaliland while avoiding formal gestures that could undermine Somalia’s sovereignty.