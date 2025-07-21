Kenyan Activist Boniface Mwangi Denies Charges After Bail Release

By Judy Maina judy.maina@alleastafrica.com

NAIROBI, Kenya— Boniface Mwangi, a vocal Kenyan photojournalist and prominent pro‑democracy activist, was released on bail Monday after being charged with the unlawful possession of ammunition, igniting renewed concerns about the government’s treatment of dissidents.

Mr. Mwangi, 42, was arrested on Saturday at his home in Machakos County and subsequently held at Pangani Police Station. According to the charge sheet, authorities discovered three unused tear‑gas canisters and a single 7.62 mm blank round during the raid. Investigators also confiscated two mobile phones, a laptop, and several notebooks .

During a morning hearing in Nairobi, the courtroom overflowed with supporters draped in Kenyan flags.

Mr. Mwangi, who has campaigned vigorously against corruption and police brutality in Kenya and abroad, pleaded not guilty, describing the accusations as “baseless” and a thinly veiled attempt to stifle dissent .

His legal team argued that there is no credible evidence linking him to any plot or plan for violence.

“They have no evidence,” Mr. Mwangi told reporters after his release on bond . His lawyer expressed gratitude to the court for granting bail.

The arrest comes amid a wave of anti‑government protests that surged in response to the death of blogger Albert Ojwang, who died in June while in police custody.

Ojwang’s death triggered weeks of unrest, during which dozens—estimated at 70 according to official tallies—were killed and hundreds more injured nationwide . Authorities have been accused of employing heavy‑handed tactics, including live ammunition and tear gas, to disperse demonstrators.

Rights groups, including Amnesty International and the Kenya Human Rights Commission, have denounced Mr. Mwangi’s arrest.

They argue the charges are politically motivated and misappropriating anti‑terror laws to silence criticism .

Mr. Mwangi rose to prominence during Kenya’s post‑election violence in 2007‑08, famously capturing harrowing images and winning international acclaim.

He later transitioned into activism, founding Courage and co‑launching Pawa254, creative hubs aimed at promoting civic engagement. In May, he was expelled from Tanzania under allegations of facilitating “terrorist acts” after attending a treason trial in that country .

His bail release, while a temporary reprieve, underscores growing societal tension as Kenya edges closer to its 2027 electoral cycle. The charges also highlight broader fears that the government may intensify its crackdown on activists and protesters.

“Using this kind of criminal and anti‑terrorism rhetoric against activists is deeply troubling,” said a representative from the Kenya Human Rights Commission, who called for the immediate and unconditional release of Mr. Mwangi .

Mr. Mwangi is scheduled to appear in court again in the coming weeks. Should he be convicted, he could face significant penalties.

His case is already being watched closely by local and international observers, who view it as emblematic of Kenya’s struggle over free speech, governance, and accountability.

