By John Thiongo

NAIROBI, Kenya — Amnesty International is calling for a full and independent investigation after Mwabili Mwagodi, a Kenyan activist who went missing in Tanzania under suspicious circumstances, was found alive and returned home earlier this week.

Mwagodi, a vocal grassroots mobilizer from Kenya’s coastal region, vanished in early July while attending a civil society forum in Dar es Salaam.

His whereabouts remained unknown for nearly three weeks, triggering alarm among rights groups and sparking speculation of cross-border security cooperation aimed at silencing dissent.

In a strongly worded statement issued Saturday, Amnesty International condemned what it described as an “enforced disappearance,” and demanded that both the Kenyan and Tanzanian governments clarify their roles in the episode.

“The deliberate silence from authorities on both sides of the border has only deepened suspicions,” said Irũngũ Houghton, Executive Director of Amnesty Kenya.

“This case reflects a troubling pattern of cross-border repression targeting activists and critics.”

Sources close to the family say Mwagodi appeared visibly shaken but unharmed when he reappeared at a Nairobi safe house under discreet escort.

His family has declined public comment, citing ongoing legal consultations and security concerns.

Neither the Kenyan nor Tanzanian governments have publicly acknowledged involvement in Mwagodi’s disappearance.

However, diplomatic observers say the incident fits into a growing trend of bilateral cooperation between East African security agencies that critics argue is being weaponized against civil society actors.

“This is not an isolated case,” said Sheila Masinde, director of Transparency International Kenya.

“It signals a dangerous erosion of the civic space in the region, where even crossing a border offers no guarantee of safety.”

The incident has drawn comparisons to past abductions and renditions in the Horn of Africa, raising fears that the region’s governments are quietly tightening their grip on dissent through informal security arrangements.

Mwagodi’s work focused on land rights, anti-corruption campaigns, and youth political mobilization—issues that have made him a target of repeated harassment at home.

His supporters believe this background made him particularly vulnerable during his visit to Tanzania.

As calls for accountability grow louder, Amnesty and other rights groups are urging both governments to disclose the chain of events that led to Mwagodi’s detention, identify those responsible, and commit to safeguarding the rights of civil society workers across the region.

So far, neither Nairobi nor Dar es Salaam has responded to these demands. But for many in Kenya’s activist community, the silence is deafening—and dangerous.

> “This is not just about one man,” said Houghton. “It’s about whether any of us are safe when we speak truth to power.”

