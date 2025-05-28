Kenyan and Tanzanian Lawmakers Seek Unity Amid Diplomatic Strains at National Prayer Breakfast

NAIROBI, Kenya — In a gesture of regional solidarity, Kenyan and Tanzanian lawmakers joined together in song during Kenya’s 22nd National Prayer Breakfast on Wednesday, May 28, 2025.

The event, held at Nairobi’s Safari Park Hotel, comes amid heightened diplomatic tensions between the two East African nations following recent incidents involving the detention and deportation of activists.

The interdenominational gathering, themed “Rise and Shine,” brought together political and religious leaders from across the country, along with members of the public.

Tanzanian MPs joined their Kenyan counterparts in singing “Bwana ni Mchungaji Wangu” (“The Lord is My Shepherd”), a moment seen as an attempt to ease the growing strain between the two countries.

The diplomatic strain stems from the May 18 arrest and subsequent deportation of Kenyan activist Boniface Mwangi and Ugandan journalist Agather Atuhaire by Tanzanian authorities.

The two were in Tanzania to observe the treason trial of opposition leader Tundu Lissu. Their detention and alleged mistreatment sparked widespread condemnation across East Africa and internationally.

In response to the incident, Tanzanian MPs defended their government’s actions, accusing Kenyan activists of interfering in Tanzania’s internal affairs. Geita MP Joseph Musukuma stated,

“We are far ahead of them politically and intellectually. We top in everything. Speaking good English isn’t a priority for us,” dismissing Kenyan criticism as online noise.

Kenyan leaders, including Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, responded to these remarks with sarcasm and calls for diplomatic engagement. Sifuna quipped, “Kesho italazim Kiswahili tu bungeni ili wenzetu wa Tanzania watupate kwa njia ya uhakiki,” which loosely translates to “Tomorrow, we’ll use only Kiswahili in Parliament so our Tanzanian counterparts can clearly understand us.”

Despite the tensions, the National Prayer Breakfast provided a platform for both nations to express a desire for reconciliation.

National Assembly Majority Whip Sylvanus Osoro invited Tanzanian leaders to join the Kenyan and Ugandan delegations in a worship song, emphasizing unity and shared values.