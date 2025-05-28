Kenyan President Seeks Reconciliation with Tanzania Amid Diplomatic Strains

NAIROBI, Kenya — In a significant diplomatic overture, President William Ruto publicly apologized to Tanzania and Uganda on Wednesday, aiming to mend frayed relations following the recent detention and deportation of Kenyan and Ugandan activists by Tanzanian authorities.

Speaking at Kenya’s National Prayer Breakfast in Nairobi, President Ruto addressed the escalating tensions that have tested East African unity.

“To our neighbours from Tanzania, if we have wronged you in any way, forgive us,” he stated. “If there is anything that Kenyans have done that is not right, we want to apologise.”

The diplomatic rift was sparked earlier this month when Tanzanian authorities detained and deported several activists, including Kenyan photojournalist Boniface Mwangi and Ugandan journalist Agather Atuhaire, who had traveled to observe the treason trial of Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu.

The activists reported being held incommunicado and subjected to mistreatment before being released at the border.

The incident ignited a social media firestorm, with Kenyan users criticizing Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

In response, Tanzanian lawmakers accused Kenyans of cyberbullying and interfering in domestic affairs, further inflaming the situation.

President Ruto’s apology also extended to Uganda and Kenya’s youth, acknowledging domestic discontent.

“To our children, if there has been any misstep, we apologise,” he said, referencing the government’s strained relationship with younger citizens, particularly following last year’s anti-tax protests that resulted in fatalities.

The President’s conciliatory remarks were prompted by a call for reconciliation from visiting American preacher Rickey Allen Bolden, who emphasized the importance of healing and unity.

While Tanzania has yet to officially respond to Ruto’s apology, the gesture is seen as a step toward restoring diplomatic harmony in the region.

Analysts suggest that tangible actions, such as addressing human rights concerns and fostering open dialogue, will be essential to solidify these efforts.