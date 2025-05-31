NAIROBI, Kenya — Kenya is finalizing preparations for the 62nd Madaraka Day celebrations, set to take place on Sunday, June 1, at the newly renovated Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay County.

This marks the first time the national event will be held in the region, highlighting the government’s focus on inclusive development and regional integration.

President William Ruto has been on a multi-day tour of the Nyanza region, inaugurating various development projects ahead of the celebrations. In Ndhiwa Constituency, he launched the construction of the Gor Mahia Ring Road and officially opened the Ndhiwa Technical Training Institute, aiming to enhance infrastructure and vocational education in the area.

On Friday, the President presided over the closing ceremony of the Blue Economy Conference at Tom Mboya University. The summit, themed “Our Waters, Our Wealth,” brought together stakeholders to discuss sustainable utilization of Kenya’s aquatic resources.

In line with the government’s Affordable Housing Programme, President Ruto commissioned 110 housing units in Homa Bay Town, providing modern homes to local residents.

Additionally, he inaugurated the modern Homa Bay Fish Market and the Homa Bay Pier, projects aimed at boosting the local economy and improving livelihoods.

Security and logistical preparations for Madaraka Day are being overseen by the National Celebrations Steering Committee, with the Kenya Defence Forces conducting final rehearsals.

The upgraded Raila Odinga Stadium now features enhanced seating capacity, improved facilities, and expanded parking areas to accommodate the expected attendees.