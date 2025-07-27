ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia – Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni arrived in Ethiopia’s capital on Sunday, co-chairing the opening ceremony of the United Nations Food Systems Summit +4 Stocktake (UNFSS+4) alongside Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and UN Deputy Secretary‑General Amina Mohammed.

The three-day summit, held from July 27 to 29, is hosted at the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa headquarters and seeks to assess global progress on food systems transformation since the inaugural 2021 Summit .

Meloni’s presence underscores Italy’s expanding role in African diplomacy, particularly through the Mattei Plan, a multi-billion euro initiative launched under its G7 presidency to promote sustainable development, agricultural innovation, and food security across the continent .

At the UNFSS+4 opening, Meloni pledged greater investment and collaboration, highlighting Italy’s intent to bridge private sector finance, technology, and African governments to accelerate inclusive and climate-smart food systems.

She is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Ethiopia’s leadership and officials from the African Union Commission, aiming to deepen political and economic cooperation across the Horn of Africa .

Sunday’s events coincide with Action Day, a component of the summit featuring field visits to sustainable agriculture sites and demonstrations of community-based food transformation initiatives.

Observers say Meloni’s arrival marks a continuation of intensified diplomatic engagement between Rome and Addis Ababa following a series of high-level exchanges in the past two years.

Analysts note the summit offers a platform to translate Italy’s high-level pledges into concrete partnerships with civil society, entrepreneurs, and investors operating throughout Ethiopia’s agrifood sector .

© All East Africa – All Rights Reserved