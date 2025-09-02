NAIROBI, Kenya — In an ambitious move poised to reshape East Africa’s digital landscape, Safaricom, Kenya’s telecom giant, and Meta, via its infrastructure arm Edge Network Services, unveiled plans today for a $23 million subsea fiber-optic cable project: the Daraja (meaning “bridge” in Swahili), intended to link Mombasa with Oman by 2026.

Stretching approximately 4,108 kilometers, the Daraja cable will carry an impressive 24 fiber pairs—a significant jump compared to the usual 8 to 16 pairs found in existing systems .

This elevated capacity promises faster, cheaper, and more resilient internet connectivity across the region.

For Safaricom, this marks a strategic shift from dependency on external systems such as SEACOM, TEAMS, and EASSy, whose vulnerabilities have exposed Kenya’s internet infrastructure to service interruptions .

“This investment secures long-term control of high-speed infrastructure for Kenya and supports our growth in 4G, 5G, and fixed broadband,” said Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa .

Meta’s Expanding Role in Africa’s Connectivity Ecosystem

This initiative is part of Meta’s wider global footprint in subsea infrastructure. The company is already a major funder behind the 2Africa cable—an expansive 45,000 km project scheduled to go live later in 2025, connecting 33 countries with a staggering 180 Tbps capacity .

The Daraja project, Meta’s regional commitment, reinforces its strategic focus on improving digital infrastructure across Africa.

Why It Matters

Greater Resilience & Independence

By owning its own undersea cable, Safaricom significantly reduces the risks of outages from third-party failures and gains autonomy over bandwidth management.

Digital Economy Acceleration

Enhanced connectivity supports sectors such as e-commerce, digital finance, cloud services, remote education, and telemedicine—critical growth engines in Kenya and beyond .

Regional Reach and Impact

Beyond Kenya, the Daraja cable is expected to serve landlocked neighbors including Uganda, Rwanda, Tanzania, and Ethiopia—bridging digital divides across East Africa .

Tactical Timing

As Kenya contends with competition from satellite internet providers like Starlink and regional telecom operators including Airtel, the Daraja cable serves as both a defensive and offensive play in the connectivity stakes .

Regulatory Green Light

Kenya’s National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) has formally cleared the project, signaling confidence in its environmental compliance and strategic significance .

Looking Ahead

Once operational in 2026, the Daraja cable will be more than just infrastructure—it will be a beacon of East Africa’s digital ambitions.

As internet access becomes the backbone of modern economies, Safaricom and Meta’s collaboration could redefine the region’s role in the global digital age, potentially adding billions in economic value while ensuring that Kenya remains connected—and competitive.

© All East Africa All Rights Reserved