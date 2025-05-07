Mozambique’s New President Makes First State Visit to Tanzania, Signaling Regional Priorities

DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania — Mozambique’s newly inaugurated president, Daniel Chapo, arrived in Tanzania on Wednesday for his first official state visit, a trip that underscores the importance of regional ties and security cooperation in southern Africa.

Mr. Chapo, who took office in January as Mozambique’s fifth president, was welcomed in Dar es Salaam by Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan. The visit, scheduled to run through Friday, was approved last month by Mozambique’s parliament and is being billed as a major diplomatic milestone.

“This is President Chapo’s first state visit as head of state and represents a significant milestone in strengthening Mozambique’s bilateral diplomacy,” the Mozambican Presidency said in a statement released Wednesday.

The two countries are expected to discuss a broad agenda, including regional security, economic cooperation, and the potential establishment of a single border post in northern Mozambique — a move aimed at boosting trade and easing cross-border movement.

Mozambique and Tanzania share more than a border. In recent years, Tanzania has played a critical role in supporting Mozambique’s fight against a persistent Islamist insurgency in the northern province of Cabo Delgado.

Tanzanian troops have operated alongside Mozambican forces in efforts to contain the violence, which has displaced hundreds of thousands since 2017.

Officials say the visit will allow both presidents to “assess the current state of bilateral cooperation and share information on the political, economic and social situation in their respective countries, the African region and the world in general.”

President Chapo is accompanied by several key cabinet members, including the ministers of defense, foreign affairs, and economy, as well as governors from the conflict-affected provinces of Cabo Delgado and Niassa.

While full details of the president’s itinerary have not been disclosed, analysts say the visit reflects Chapo’s intent to prioritize regional alliances and economic diplomacy early in his term.

“The symbolism of choosing Tanzania for his first trip is clear,” said a regional analyst based in Maputo.

“It’s about security, history, and building the kind of trust Mozambique needs to stabilize its north and grow its economy.”