By Judy Maina judy.maina@alleastafrica.com

NAIROBI, Kenya — Kenyan human rights activist Mwabili Mwagodi, a vocal critic of religious-political fundraising and the Kenya Ruto administration, vanished under troubling circumstances on the night of Wednesday, July 23, 2025, while traveling to work in Dar es Salaam, his family and rights organizations say .

Mr. Mwagodi—widely known on X by his handle TL Elder—was reportedly intercepted by unidentified individuals in a four‑wheel drive vehicle after exiting a boda‑boda motorcycle around 10 p.m. en route to his employer in Kigamboni.

His driver and others who witnessed the incident were warned by the men to remain silent, according to accounts by his sister, Isabella Kituri, and human rights activist Hussein Khalid .

A Family’s Plea

“This was a civic duty,” Ms. Kituri said at a press briefing in Nairobi on Friday, July 25, calling on both Kenyan and Tanzanian governments to account for her brother’s whereabouts.

“If there is anything else he is alleged to have done, let him be produced through the justice system” .

Her fears draw on similar incidents: last year, Kenya’s Directorate of Criminal Investigations allegedly warned Ms. Kituri’s family to discourage Mwagodi from his activism or face “dire consequences.”

The activist had also reported suspicious visitors to his Tanzanian workplace, some posing as clients insisting on meeting him .

Growing Regional Concern

Mwabili Mwagodi is the latest in a string of cross‑border disappearances involving Kenyan civic voices. In May, prominent activist Boniface Mwangi and Ugandan activist Agather Atuhaire were detained while in Tanzania, later alleging abuse and mistreatment before being released at their home borders.

These cases have struck a nerve across East Africa, heightening fears of widening repression beyond national borders .

On Saturday, July 26, veteran lawyer Paul Muite condemned what he called “unbelievable impunity” by the administrations of Presidents Ruto and Samia Suluhu, joining activists in demanding the immediate release of Mwabili and accountability for enforced disappearances, torture, and extrajudicial measures targeting dissenters .

Political Fallout and Public Response

Kenyan authorities have remained notably silent, prompting criticism from activists and family members alike.

Calls to sever diplomatic ties with Tanzania have gained traction, amid accusations of collusion in targeting Kenyan critics outside their home country .

Hussein Khalid, CEO of Vocal Africa, accused the Kenyan and Tanzanian governments of coordinating actions to silence Mwagodi.

“A Kenyan has been abducted in Tanzania. Again,” he declared, appealing to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Nairobi to intervene and demand transparent investigation .

—

Background: A Persistent Activist

A former hospitality worker in Mombasa, Mwagodi rose to prominence for leading Gen‑Z–driven protests—including the 2024 anti-Finance Bill demonstrations—and for challenging political influence in religious institutions via his “Occupy the Church” campaign. His activism made him a frequent target of official warnings and social media scrutiny .

What’s Next

With more than 72 hours since his disappearance, human rights groups are intensifying pressure on diplomatic leaders and international oversight bodies.

The family has filed a missing person report at Kileleshwa Police Station in Nairobi and through Tanzanian local authorities under OB number CHA/RB/27262025 .

No official statement has yet come from the Tanzanian government. Kenyan lawmakers, civil society organizations, and international observers are now urging prompt, transparent action—or risk setting a dangerous precedent for suppressing dissent beyond national borders.

—

At a glance:

Missing since: ~10 p.m. EAT on July 23, 2025

Location: Dar es Salaam, Tanzania (Kigamboni area)

Family demand: Formal inquiries, safe return, or legal justification through courts

Regional concern: Pattern of targeting critics across East African borders

© All East Africa All Rights Reserved