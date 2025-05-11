Nairobi Floods Paralyze City, Prompt Controversial Evictions

By Judy Maina

NAIROBI, Kenya — Torrential rains have inundated Kenya’s capital, rendering major thoroughfares impassable and prompting the Nairobi County government to initiate forceful evictions in flood-prone areas.

The deluge has disrupted daily life, with key roads such as Thika Road, Ojijo Road, Tom Mboya Street, and Moi Avenue submerged, causing significant traffic snarls and hindering emergency response efforts.

In response to the escalating crisis, county authorities announced plans to evict residents from informal settlements situated along riverbanks and other high-risk zones.

The move aims to mitigate further loss of life and property as the city grapples with the aftermath of the floods.

However, the evictions have sparked controversy, with human rights organizations criticizing the government’s approach.

Critics argue that the evictions are being carried out without adequate notice or provision of alternative housing, leaving vulnerable populations exposed to further hardship.

The Kenya Meteorological Department has forecast continued heavy rainfall in Nairobi and surrounding regions, raising concerns about additional flooding and landslides. Residents are advised to exercise caution and heed official advisories as the situation develops.