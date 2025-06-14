Alleastafrica
All East Africa - Latest NewsHEADLINESKENYA

Kenya Detains Top Officer as Blogger’s Death in Custody Triggers National Uproar

0
Protesters in Nairobi demanding justice for Albert Ojwang.

By Judy Maina (judy.maina@alleastafrica.com)

NAIROBI, Kenya – Kenyan investigators have arrested a senior police officer in connection with the death of blogger and teacher Albert Ojwang, a case that has sparked violent protests and driven renewed scrutiny of police conduct.

Albert Ojwang, 31, was detained on June 6 in Homa Bay county over allegations of defamation against Deputy Inspector General Eliud Lagat.

He was transported roughly 350 km to Nairobi and found dead in a holding cell on June 8. Police initially stated he had taken his own life by hitting his head against the cell wall.

However, an independent autopsy determined he had suffered head trauma, neck compression and widespread soft tissue injuries, concluding the injuries were inconsistent with self-infliction .

On Friday, the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) confirmed the arrest of the officer commanding the Nairobi Central Police Station and a CCTV technician. Investigators discovered that CCTV recordings had been tampered with and the system formatted in the early hours following Ojwang’s death .

A police constable, identified by IPOA as the officer on duty the night Ojwang died, was arrested on June 12 and presented in court, where authorities secured a 21-day remand for further questioning .

The incident triggered widespread unrest. Protesters in Nairobi set vehicles ablaze and clashed with police, who responded with tear gas .

President William Ruto has denounced the death as “heartbreaking and unacceptable,” affirmed that Ojwang died “at the hands of the police,” and ordered a full, transparent investigation .

Rights groups have expressed long-standing concern over police brutality, extrajudicial killings, and impunity within Kenya’s law enforcement apparatus.

The death of Ojwang has reignited calls for systemic reforms as investigators pursue accountability .

Related posts

Uganda: The Observer newspaper offices broken into again

NewsDesk

Sudan army agrees Burhan-Netanyahu meeting in Entebbe will boost security

Newsroom

Train derailment causes traffic trouble in Changamwe

Newsroom

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@ 2018 - All East Africa.com. All Right Reserved.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More