NAIROBI, Kenya – Kenyan investigators have arrested a senior police officer in connection with the death of blogger and teacher Albert Ojwang, a case that has sparked violent protests and driven renewed scrutiny of police conduct.

Albert Ojwang, 31, was detained on June 6 in Homa Bay county over allegations of defamation against Deputy Inspector General Eliud Lagat.

He was transported roughly 350 km to Nairobi and found dead in a holding cell on June 8. Police initially stated he had taken his own life by hitting his head against the cell wall.

However, an independent autopsy determined he had suffered head trauma, neck compression and widespread soft tissue injuries, concluding the injuries were inconsistent with self-infliction .

On Friday, the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) confirmed the arrest of the officer commanding the Nairobi Central Police Station and a CCTV technician. Investigators discovered that CCTV recordings had been tampered with and the system formatted in the early hours following Ojwang’s death .

A police constable, identified by IPOA as the officer on duty the night Ojwang died, was arrested on June 12 and presented in court, where authorities secured a 21-day remand for further questioning .

The incident triggered widespread unrest. Protesters in Nairobi set vehicles ablaze and clashed with police, who responded with tear gas .

President William Ruto has denounced the death as “heartbreaking and unacceptable,” affirmed that Ojwang died “at the hands of the police,” and ordered a full, transparent investigation .

Rights groups have expressed long-standing concern over police brutality, extrajudicial killings, and impunity within Kenya’s law enforcement apparatus.

The death of Ojwang has reignited calls for systemic reforms as investigators pursue accountability .