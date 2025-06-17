By Judy Maina judy.maina@alleastafrica.com

NAIROBI, Kenya — Hundreds of young Kenyans marched through downtown Nairobi on Tuesday, demanding justice for a 31-year-old blogger who died while in police custody and calling for the prosecution of the country’s deputy police chief, who has since stepped aside.

The protests, largely peaceful but charged with grief and fury, centered around the death of Albert Ojwang, a digital activist known for his sharp critiques of public officials.

Ojwang was arrested last week over alleged defamation of Deputy Inspector-General of Police Eliud Lagat. Days later, he was pronounced dead in a Nairobi hospital.

A preliminary autopsy revealed signs of severe head trauma and possible strangulation.

Demonstrators, some waving placards reading “Justice for Ojwang” and “End Police Terror,” gathered in the central business district and marched toward police headquarters.

“We are tired of living in fear,” said Faith Nyaboke, a 24-year-old university student. “We tweet the truth and they silence us. Enough is enough.”

The police initially maintained that Ojwang sustained his injuries while resisting arrest. But mounting public pressure, fueled by social media campaigns and damning forensic evidence, led to an internal inquiry and the temporary stepping-aside of Mr. Lagat.

Two junior officers have been arrested in connection with the case.

Amnesty International Kenya, in a statement issued early Tuesday, reminded security forces of their constitutional obligation to safeguard the right to peaceful assembly.

“We urge the police to exercise restraint, use force only as a last resort, and uphold the public’s right to protest, as guaranteed under Article 37 of Kenya’s Constitution,” the advisory read.

Kenya’s police have long been accused of excessive force, especially against young people in low-income urban areas.

Human rights organizations report that dozens of suspects die annually in police custody or during arrest operations, often with little accountability.

President William Ruto, speaking from State House on Monday night, called the incident “deeply troubling” and pledged full cooperation with independent investigators.

“We must build a police service that protects Kenyans, not persecutes them,” he said.

As dusk fell over Nairobi, demonstrators began dispersing, vowing to return if justice remains elusive.

“This is not just about Ojwang,” said protest organizer Kevin Mutiso. “This is about the system that killed him.”