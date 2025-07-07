By Judy Maina judy.maina@alleastafrica.com

NAIROBI, Kenya — Kenyan police opened fire on demonstrators in the capital Nairobi on Monday, as hundreds of protesters gathered to mark the 35th anniversary of the 1990 “Saba Saba” pro-democracy protests—an annual day of remembrance that this year was charged with anger over alleged police brutality, corruption, and economic hardship under President William Ruto’s government.

The demonstrations, organized by a coalition of civil society groups and opposition activists, saw crowds mass in key areas of the city despite a heavy police presence and roadblocks designed to keep them away from government buildings.

Protesters chanting slogans such as “Ruto must go!” and “Stop killing us!” were met with tear gas, water cannons, and live ammunition, according to witnesses and local media.

At least one protester was seen lying motionless on a Nairobi street, bleeding from what appeared to be a gunshot wound, as police advanced on the crowd.

Rights groups reported several injuries, though the full extent of casualties remained unclear by nightfall. Independent confirmation of fatalities was not immediately available, but unverified local reports spoke of at least two deaths in separate incidents.

Much of Nairobi’s central business district was under lockdown for most of the day. Major roads, including Kenyatta Avenue and Moi Avenue, were barricaded with steel barriers and razor wire. Schools, shopping malls, and some government offices shut their doors in anticipation of unrest, while public transport was largely suspended in the city center.

“We are here to remind this government that Kenya belongs to the people, not to a few powerful families or corrupt politicians,” said Martha Achieng, a 27-year-old student protester in Kangemi, a working-class suburb west of the capital.

“But instead of listening to us, they send the police to silence our voices.”

The government, however, defended the police response.

In a brief statement, Interior Minister Kithure Kindiki said security forces were acting “to protect life and property from criminal elements hiding behind peaceful protests.”

He added that organizers had not obtained the required permits to demonstrate.

President Ruto, attending a separate development forum outside the capital, made no direct reference to the protests in his public remarks but accused unnamed “political opportunists” of exploiting national commemorations to sow chaos.

This year’s Saba Saba demonstrations have been fueled in part by the death of Albert Ojwang, a popular Nairobi-based blogger and secondary school teacher who died in police custody last month under unclear circumstances.

Ojwang had been an outspoken critic of the government’s economic policies and alleged police abuses.

His death sparked outrage across social media and among youth movements, who vowed to use the Saba Saba anniversary to demand accountability.

“Saba Saba” refers to July 7, 1990, when pro-democracy activists staged a massive rally against the one-party rule of then-President Daniel arap Moi, marking a turning point in Kenya’s struggle for multiparty democracy.

What began as a peaceful gathering that day ended in a violent police crackdown—an event that has since become a symbol of civic resistance in Kenyan history.

Yet for many of today’s protesters, the ideals of the 1990s remain distant promises. Kenya’s economy has been battered by inflation, high fuel prices, and youth unemployment.

Critics accuse Ruto’s government of implementing harsh tax measures while failing to curb widespread graft.

“Nothing has changed for the poor in 35 years. It is still the same story of corruption, police violence, and broken promises,” said George Otieno, a retired teacher who recalled taking part in the 1990 protests as a young man.

Human rights organizations have condemned what they described as excessive force by police.

Amnesty International Kenya, in a statement Monday afternoon, called for an immediate investigation into the alleged shootings and arbitrary arrests of peaceful demonstrators.

“The use of live bullets against unarmed protesters is unacceptable and unconstitutional,” the group said.

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights, a state-funded body, said it was dispatching monitors to verify reports of police misconduct and urged calm on both sides.

Despite the heavy police deployment, pockets of demonstrators regrouped throughout the day in Nairobi neighborhoods including Mathare, Kayole, and Kibera.

In some areas, protesters burned tires and erected makeshift barricades before being dispersed.

Elsewhere, residents said they stayed home to avoid the unrest, describing the capital as eerily quiet.

“It’s like a ghost town today. People are afraid to even go to work,” said James Njoroge, a shopkeeper in Westlands.

In the late afternoon, as rain clouds gathered over the city, some protesters vowed to return to the streets in the coming days if their demands were not addressed.

“We will not be silenced,” said Achieng, wiping tear gas residue from her face.

“This is only the beginning.”

Whether the protests will grow into a sustained political movement or fade under government pressure remains unclear.

But for many Kenyans, the images from Nairobi on this Saba Saba anniversary evoked uncomfortable echoes of the past—reminders that the country’s hard-won democratic freedoms are far from secure.

(Additional reporting by John Thiongo in Nairobi and Nancy Mbua in Mombasa)

