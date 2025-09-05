NAIROBI, Kenya — As Nairobi gears up for today’s much-anticipated 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying match between Kenya and The Gambia at Moi International Sports Centre, authorities have imposed extensive road closures and diversions across the city’s eastern corridor, provoking both logistical planning and widespread commuter frustration.

Beginning at 6:00 a.m. this morning, sections of the Thika Superhighway (Thika Road) and its feeder routes—which form a critical artery linking the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) to towns like Ruiru, Juja, and Thika—were shuttered to ordinary traffic.

The National Police Service (NPS), in coordination with the Football Kenya Federation, has mounted roadblocks at strategic points, including the Muthaiga and Ruiru interchanges, to streamline the flow of spectators toward the stadium while preserving public order.

Authorities are urging motorists to adopt a range of alternative routes to ease congestion:

From Nairobi CBD to Ruiru, Juja, or Thika: motorists are directed to use Kiambu Road via Exit 4, avoiding the main highway entirely.

Those bound for Mwiki from the Thika Superhighway are rerouted via a circuit through Ruaka, Baba Dogo, Lucky Summer, tracing the Nairobi River corridor.

Commuters traveling toward Nairobi CBD from Thika, Juja, or Ruiru are advised to take the Northern Bypass or Kiambu Road, circumventing standard inbound routes.

Drivers from Githurai to the city center should use the Githurai 44–Kiambu Road connection.

Spectators heading to Kasarani Stadium without vehicle access passes must use the service lanes at Exits 7 and 8.

The match kicks off later today at 4:00 p.m. East Africa Time, prompting organizers to initiate traffic control measures much earlier than in prior games.

While the police have deployed additional officers to enforce the restrictions and warned of stern penalties for infractions, the sweeping measures have not been embraced warmly by commuters.

On social media, residents have criticized the timing and scope of the closures, calling them excessive and poorly timed:

“Is football starting at 6 AM? Who made the poor decision to reroute traffic?… why not divert closer to midday?” one user quipped.

“We cannot afford to close the A2 eight-lane road… shift these stadiums outside cities,” another opined.

Still, government officials argue the decision was necessary to secure the route and manage anticipated crowd surges, particularly given the stadium’s recent renovations and increased capacity.

The Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, completed extensive upgrades in 2024—including enhanced seating, lighting, and security systems—and now seats approximately 55,000 fans.

As Nairobi navigates another high-stakes sporting day, the clash between infrastructure and event management remains a pressing challenge—one that many hope will sharpen rather than deter the nation’s growing embrace of football.

© All East Africa – All Rights Reserved