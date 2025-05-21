President Ruto Engages Ukambani Leaders Amid Development Push

NAIROBI, Kenya — In a strategic move to bolster development in the Ukambani region, President William Ruto convened a high-level consultative meeting with leaders from Machakos, Makueni, and Kitui counties at State House on Wednesday.

The discussions centered on advancing key infrastructure projects, including the long-awaited tarmacking of the Kibwezi–Ukia Road, and fostering unity among regional stakeholders ahead of the President’s rescheduled development tour.

The meeting, attended by grassroots leaders, youth representatives, and professionals, aimed to align the government’s development agenda with the region’s priorities.

President Ruto emphasized the importance of making “difficult but right decisions” to drive inclusive growth, urging leaders to collaborate in mobilizing resources for investments that stimulate economic development .

The President’s tour, initially slated to commence on May 21, was postponed to allow for broader consultations.

The planned itinerary includes visits to significant projects such as Konza City, Thwake Dam, and Wote Stadium, as well as the commissioning of the Emali–Ukia Road and inspection of the Kibwezi–Kitui–Bondoni Road’s progress .

Senator Gloria Orwoba’s Seat Declared Vacant Amid Party Expulsion

In a separate development, Senate Speaker Amason Kingi declared the seat of Nominated Senator Gloria Orwoba vacant following her expulsion from the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

The expulsion, ratified by the UDA National Executive Committee, cited alleged disloyalty and breach of party discipline, particularly her association with opposition figure and former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i .

The declaration, formalized in a Gazette Notice dated May 21, 2025, was made in accordance with Articles 101(2) and 98(1)(b) of the Kenyan Constitution.

UDA has nominated Consolata Wabwire Wakwabubi from Kimilili, Bungoma County, to fill the resulting vacancy .

However, the High Court has temporarily suspended Orwoba’s expulsion and her removal from the Senate pending the hearing and determination of her application.

Justice Lawrence Mugambi issued the conservatory order after reviewing her Notice of Motion and supporting affidavit, effectively halting the implementation of the UDA Disciplinary Committee’s decision dated May 16, 2025 .

The court’s intervention adds a layer of complexity to the unfolding political scenario, highlighting the intricate interplay between party politics and legal processes in Kenya’s governance landscape.