By Judy Maina judy.maina@alleastafrica.com

NAIROBI, Kenya – Raila Odinga, the leader of Kenya’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and former prime minister, sharply criticized Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen over recent statements perceived as endorsing a “shoot-to-kill” policy by police officers.

Speaking on Sunday at a church service in his hometown of Bondo, Mr. Odinga decried Mr. Murkomen’s comments as reckless and unconstitutional, warning they risk undermining public confidence in law enforcement institutions.

“Anybody giving instructions to a police officer to shoot anyone who gets near a police station, it’s a big shame. Shame on you,” Mr. Odinga said, invoking widespread concern about the potential misuse of force amid ongoing political tensions.

He added, “We should not encourage taking away life in a way that is not constitutional. If someone has committed a crime, that person should be subjected to the law and taken to court. If the court finds him guilty, sentence him.”

The controversy erupted after Mr. Murkomen, during a media briefing last Thursday on the country’s security situation following Gen Z protests, appeared to suggest that police officers could use firearms if they felt threatened while inside police stations.

His remarks were widely interpreted as a call for a shoot-to-kill approach against perceived threats.

Facing public backlash, Mr. Murkomen later issued a clarification, insisting his comments were taken out of context and that any use of force by police must comply with legal frameworks.

Kenya has experienced heightened tensions following recent protests, with authorities under pressure to maintain order while respecting citizens’ rights.

Mr. Odinga’s condemnation reflects growing concerns over the balance between security and human rights protections in the country.

As debate continues, civil society groups and opposition leaders have called for clearer policing policies that prioritize constitutional safeguards and accountability.

