By John Thiongo John@alleastagrica.com

NAIROBI — In a development that could reshape Kenya’s political landscape, Opposition leader Raila Odinga is working to solidify a strategic alignment with President William Ruto and his ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ahead of the 2027 elections.

Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has pledged to uphold the existing cooperation agreement—signed on March 7, 2025—as the guiding framework through the next election cycle .

With state media reporting that Raila and President Ruto recently convened at State House Nairobi on July 30, party officials indicate that both sides are now negotiating a roadmap grounded in the agreed memorandum of understanding (MoU) .

The pact, originally designed to address governance challenges, national debt, constitutional reform, and public accountability, is now being repositioned toward possible electoral cooperation .

At the same time, Raila has defended the cooperation pact as a principled commitment rather than a political coalition. He reaffirmed ODM’s autonomous identity while confirming the pact will remain in place until 2027—a move he described as necessary for advancing Kenya’s development agenda .

Critics within ODM argue that close alignment risks diluting the party’s opposition identity. Still, party stalwarts, including Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi, have asserted that only Raila has the authority to chart ODM’s course into the 2027 cycle .

Speaker Wetang’ula Mobilizes Luhya Support for Ruto’s 2027 Bid

BUSIA COUNTY — National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula urged the Luhya community to throw its weight behind President Ruto’s re‑election campaign, positioning the support as a strategic investment in the community’s long-term political fortunes.

Speaking at the Western Women Congress anniversary event in Busibwabo Secondary School on August 2, Wetang’ula emphasized that supporting Ruto in 2027 could pave the way for a Luhya successor in 2032 .

He highlighted recent appointments of Western Kenya figures—including himself and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi—as evidence of Ruto’s goodwill toward the region.

Wetang’ula framed unity behind the current administration as essential to securing political capital for eventual national ambitions .

However, his public partisanship has sparked controversy. Critics argue that his active campaigning blurs the constitutional neutrality expected of the Speaker’s office.

Political analysts have pointed out that his dual role as both Speaker and Ford Kenya leader may undermine legislative integrity .

Context & Political Outlook

The aligned narratives suggest a broader reorientation of Kenya’s political terrain: ODM’s leadership, under Raila Odinga, appears to be embracing a cooperative approach with the ruling coalition while managing internal dissent over the party’s identity.

Meanwhile, Speaker Wetang’ula is actively leveraging his community’s political strength to advance both regional and national ambitions—underlining the centrality of ethnicity-based mobilization in Kenyan politics.

How the ODM–UDA arrangement evolves from policy cooperation into electoral strategy remains uncertain. What is clear is that both Raila Odinga and Speaker Wetang’ula are staking political capital on long‑term gains, even as their decisions continue to draw intense scrutiny from critics and allied factions alike.

Key players

– Raila Odinga, ODM leader asserting continued collaboration with Ruto’s administration through 2027 while defending internal dissent and democratic debate inside ODM

– William Ruto, President of Kenya and head of UDA, engaging ODM in broad-based governance through the MoU signed in March 2025

– Moses Wetang’ula, Speaker and Ford Kenya leader mobilizing the Luhya vote around strategic succession planning rooted in the 2027 campaign.

