NAIROBI, Kenya — Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua used a raucous homecoming event in the highlands of Mt. Kenya on Saturday to formally announce that he will run for president in 2027, delivering a speech that promises both “liberation” and a refocused political alignment for the region that helped bring the current administration to power.

Addressing thousands of supporters in Karatina Town, Mr. Gachagua painted a portrait of a Kenya under strain — with regional communities neglected, key promises unfulfilled, and a sense that the current government under President William Ruto has drifted from its original mission.

> “We shall liberate Kenya, no matter what!” he declared, calling 2027 “the time,” and insisting that his campaign would push for a more inclusive form of governance in which “every Kenyan will participate.”

The announcement marks a significant escalation in what has become a bitter feud within Kenya’s ruling circles.

Once political allies — Mr. Gachagua was Mr. Ruto’s running mate in 2022 — the two have over the past year clashed publicly over policy, influence, and the extent to which the concerns of the Mt. Kenya region have been addressed.

At the Karatina event, the tension was tangible. Mr. Gachagua’s motorcade was attacked; stones were thrown as he made his way into town.

Though there were no reports of serious injuries, the incident underscored just how polarized the political atmosphere has become in Central Kenya.

The Political Stakes

Mr. Gachagua’s declaration threatens to fracture the United Democratic Alliance (UDA)’s base in Mt. Kenya, a region whose votes were central to Mr. Ruto’s election in 2022.

Analysts warn the split could force new coalitions or push other regional leaders to stake out distinct political positions in advance of the 2027 polls.

In his speech, Mr. Gachagua did more than merely announce candidacy: he laid down a critique of what he perceives as foundational betrayals.

He accused the Ruto administration of sidelining the very people who backed him in the last election and of failing to deliver on promises embedded in their “bottom-up” economic model.

What Comes Next

With two years until the election, Mr. Gachagua’s bid will require careful maneuvering: building a campaign infrastructure, managing party loyalties, securing regional endorsements, and articulating policy platforms that distinguish him from President Ruto and other presidential hopefuls.

Questions loom about financing, coalition-building, and whether this challenge will catalyze broader opposition movements in Central Kenya and beyond.

For now, the Mt. Kenya homecoming has established that Rigathi Gachagua is no longer a peripheral voice — but a central contender in what is likely to be one of Kenya’s most hotly contested elections.

