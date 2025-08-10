NAIROBI , Kenya— Former Kenyan Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has publicly dared Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen to arrest him upon his return from the United States, following explosive allegations linking President William Ruto to terrorism-related activity.

Speaking at a diaspora town-hall in San Francisco on Sunday, Gachagua lambasted Murkomen’s call for him to record a statement with Kenya’s Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

He dismissed the summons, asserting that the U.S. Senate, rather than Kenyan authorities, had jurisdiction over the matter.

> “I am not a leader who buys fear … When my day to go to Kenya is due, I will announce the date, the hour, and the flight number so that whoever is interested in arresting me can go ahead and do it.”

Murkomen had earlier insisted that Gachagua must cooperate with national security investigations immediately upon his landing in Kenya, given his claims that President Ruto met clandestinely with Al-Shabaab militia leaders in Mandera. He described the allegations as a threat to national stability and demanded transparency.

Firmly rejecting the directive, Gachagua argued that the Kenyan government had not initiated any formal investigations and that cooperating with Kenyan security agencies under those circumstances was inappropriate.

He emphasized his willingness to assist only if approached by U.S. authorities.

Gachagua’s bold response comes amid heightened scrutiny in Washington over Kenya’s role in counterterrorism and its status as a “Major Non-NATO Ally.”

A congressional amendment introduced by U.S. Senator James Risch has prompted a review of Kenya’s security posture, including its engagements with groups like Al-Shabaab and geopolitical relationships.

Political reactions in Kenya have been mixed. Some voices accuse Gachagua of politically motivated sensationalism that could degrade Kenya’s international image.

Others hail his stance as principled resistance to governmental overreach—particularly the use of criminal justice mechanisms to suppress dissent.

As the drama unfolds, the nation awaits Gachagua’s return—and whether law enforcement will act upon Murkomen’s directive.

