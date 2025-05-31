By Jeff Mwaura

NAIROBI, Kenya — In a significant political development, allies of President William Ruto have called on residents of the Mt. Kenya region to dissociate themselves from former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua. This appeal underscores the deepening rift within the ruling coalition ahead of the 2027 general elections.

During an economic empowerment forum held at Wamagana Stadium in Nyeri County on Friday, National Assembly Majority Whip Sylvanus Osoro emphasized the need for unity and alignment with the current administration.

“Let us embrace the government of the day,” Osoro urged, highlighting the importance of national cohesion over regional affiliations.

Laikipia East MP Mwangi Kiunjuri echoed these sentiments, asserting that the Kenya Kwanza administration remains committed to its development agenda.

He dismissed claims of regional marginalization, stating, “We made promises to you, and this government is on course with its plan.”

The leaders also expressed strong support for Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, praising him as a unifying figure within the coalition. Kindiki’s recent prominence in national affairs has positioned him as a potential future contender for higher office.

This political realignment comes in the wake of Gachagua’s impeachment in October 2024 on charges including abuse of office and tribalism. His removal has led to political unrest in the Mt. Kenya region, with some voters expressing discontent with President Ruto’s handling of the situation.

In response to the growing tensions, President Ruto has embarked on a five-day tour of the Mt. Kenya region to launch and inspect key infrastructure projects.

During an interview at Sagana State Lodge, Ruto addressed the fallout with Gachagua, accusing him of neglecting his duties and engaging in constant conflicts with officials. “He was not working; he was always engaged in fights,” Ruto stated.

Gachagua, in turn, has fired back at Ruto, accusing the President of lying and misleading the public.

“I am now convinced more than ever before, that pathological lying is a mental disorder,” Gachagua tweeted, reflecting the escalating war of words between the two leaders.