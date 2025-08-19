Alleastafrica
NAIROBI, Kenya — President William Ruto conceded today that his administration’s popularity has declined significantly, but he insisted that the politically fraught reforms he is pursuing are essential for Kenya’s long-term development.

Speaking at a joint Kenya Kwanza–ODM parliamentary group meeting in Karen, Nairobi, Mr. Ruto described the current political backlash as a consequence of “self‑imposed difficulties,” including new initiatives like the Social Health Authority (SHA), an affordable housing programme, and a revised university education funding model .

> “If I hadn’t implemented the new funding model, SHA, housing … I would be a very popular person, but the country would not have moved anywhere,” Mr. Ruto said, emphasizing that the reforms, though politically costly, are indispensable .

He argued that these bold policies would not have been any less necessary under a different administration.

“I am confident that if Raila had become president, he would be doing what I am doing… implementing SHA, housing, … education and agriculture reforms” .

Mr. Ruto also urged lawmakers to resist endemic corruption, particularly within Parliament.

He lambasted extortion among legislators and called for accountability.

> “Let us stop the extortion that is going on in Parliament… very few leaders can stand here and tell you the truth,” he said .

Echoing themes from earlier remarks, he voiced confidence that, despite short-term unpopularity, these reforms will help Kenya “measure up to countries in the first world” .

In a similarly framed report by Capital FM, Mr. Ruto acknowledged that these initiatives had hurt his approval ratings but insisted they were vital for Kenya’s transformation .

Analysis

President Ruto’s address comes as the country grapples with rising public dissatisfaction, sparked by reforms perceived as burdensome—particularly the SHA and housing levy.

A recent TIFA Research survey underscores the scale of discontent: 75% of Kenyans believe the nation is on the wrong track, while only 14% say it is headed in the right direction .

The strength of his messaging lies in steering the narrative toward structural, long-term change—one that, by his calculations, requires short-term political sacrifice.

Whether this rationale will suffice to win public support remains uncertain.

