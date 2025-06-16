KAKAMEGA, Kenya — President William Ruto on Sunday unleashed a blistering critique of Kenya’s opposition, branding its leadership as “bitter” and lacking any coherent plan for national advancement. Speaking at Kivaywa Comprehensive School in Lugari, Kakamega County, he accused them of being fixated solely on ousting him from office rather than advancing meaningful reforms.

“Their only message is ‘Ruto must go’. But how does that solve challenges in healthcare, education or agriculture?” Mr. Ruto asked an assembled crowd, naming prominent opposition figures—Rigathi Gachagua, Kalonzo Musyoka, Eugene Wamalwa, Fred Matiang’i and Martha Karua—as emblematic of a wider leadership void.

According to the president, none of them has articulated a credible policy agenda; they were preoccupied instead, he said, with political vendettas .

He continued, “They are angry and bitter yet they have no plan. We cannot hand over leadership to such people.” In response to what he painted as persistent resistance, Mr. Ruto pledged to pursue his administration’s development trajectory without hesitation, promising to resume stalled local infrastructure projects in Kakamega – ranging from roads to water access and electrification .

Yet, his strong words about the opposition were met with silence on a highly charged controversy: the suspicious death of blogger and former teacher Albert Ojwang while in police custody.

Human rights activists and political leaders—including former Speaker Justin Muturi and ODM leader Raila Odinga—have condemned the killing as symptomatic of a “brutal police culture,” and the U.S. Embassy has called for an independent and transparent inquiry .

Local authorities and civil society are demanding accountability for the officers involved, but Mr. Ruto understoodly declined to comment directly, referring reporters back to ongoing investigations.

Meanwhile, Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has called for justice and the arrest of implicated officers.

He also announced measures to support Ojwang’s bereaved family: a job offer to the widow and land in Homa Bay—actions he hopes will demonstrate solidarity while justice is being sought .

Opposition voices, notably Mr. Gachagua, remain defiant, asserting that their unity and resolve will prevail against Mr. Ruto’s attempts to discredit them.

“President Ruto is trying to split us, but his attempts will be unsuccessful,” Mr. Gachagua said, affirming the coalition’s ambition to field a single presidential candidate in 2027 .

As the confrontation escalates, the president seems intent on doubling down on his development agenda, but the spotlight on police accountability and institutional integrity is likely to intensify, underscoring deepening fractures in Kenyan public life.