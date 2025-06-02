By Jeff Mwaura (Jeff@alleastafrica.com)

HOMA BAY, Kenya – Kenyan President William Ruto on Sunday appealed for public patience as his administration continues implementing a wide-ranging economic reform programme aimed at boosting job creation, reducing inflation, and enhancing social welfare.

Speaking during Madaraka Day celebrations in Homa Bay County, Ruto defended his Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA), saying its impact would take time to materialize.

“There are no shortcuts to nation-building,” Ruto said in his address. “Real transformation demands planning, discipline, and consistent effort from all of us.”

The president cited signs of progress under his administration, including an improved GDP growth rate of 5 percent, a drop in inflation from 9.6 percent in October 2022 to 3.8 percent in May 2025, and a 20 percent gain in the value of the Kenyan shilling.

He also highlighted flagship initiatives such as the Affordable Housing Programme, under which 11,000 housing units have been completed, creating an estimated 250,000 jobs.

Ruto said legislation would soon be tabled in Parliament to allow contributors to the housing levy to access home loans of up to KSh5 million at subsidised interest rates.

In the health sector, the president said 23 million Kenyans have registered with the new Social Health Authority under the ‘Taifa Care’ scheme.

More than KSh43 billion has been disbursed to facilities, and 4.5 million Kenyans have received fully covered treatment, he said. A new instalment-based contribution option, “Lipa SHA Polepole,” was also introduced for workers in the informal sector.

Ruto noted improved agricultural output linked to fertiliser subsidies, and ongoing reforms in the coffee and sugar sectors intended to revitalise local industries.

Education reforms were also outlined, including the hiring of 76,000 teachers and the construction of 23,000 classrooms to support the Competency-Based Curriculum.

He announced a KSh20 billion partnership with the World Bank to launch the NYOTA project, aimed at equipping over 800,000 youth with vocational skills and entrepreneurship training.

The president also pledged new investments in Kenya’s blue economy, particularly in fisheries and aquaculture, including construction of modern fish landing sites and training facilities in western Kenya.

Foreign dignitaries, including Slovenian President Nataša Pirc Musar, and Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga attended the event. Odinga called for deeper national reconciliation and renewed commitment to devolution.

Ruto’s speech comes amid criticism over the rising cost of living and allegations of state overreach, but the president insisted his government remains committed to inclusive growth and long-term development.