By Judy Maina

NAIROBI, Kenya— Rwanda has formally withdrawn from the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS), citing what it calls “political manipulation” by the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) that allegedly blocked its turn at the rotating presidency of the bloc.

In a statement issued Saturday, Rwanda’s government accused ECCAS of violating the principles of rotation and impartiality.

“[The] DRC has politicized ECCAS processes and weaponized its influence to sideline Rwanda from leadership positions,” the Foreign Ministry said.

The decision comes amid a deepening diplomatic standoff between the two neighbors, rooted in Rwanda’s alleged support for the M23 rebel group operating in eastern Congo—allegations Kigali has repeatedly denied.

According to Reuters, ECCAS officials had recently called on Rwanda to withdraw its forces from Congolese territory, a move that Kigali interpreted as coordinated pressure orchestrated by Kinshasa.

The DRC, for its part, welcomed Rwanda’s departure from the bloc.

“ECCAS must stand for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of its member states,” said Congolese Foreign Minister Christophe Lutundula during a press briefing on Sunday.

Analysts warn the withdrawal could destabilize regional cooperation efforts.

“This is not just a diplomatic rupture — it’s a breakdown of the very mechanisms designed to prevent war,” said Felix Manirakiza, a regional policy researcher based in Nairobi.

The decision is also seen as a setback for ongoing peace talks led by Qatar, which has been brokering quiet negotiations between the DRC and M23 representatives.

A Qatari-mediated draft peace proposal was submitted last week in Doha, though little progress has been made publicly.

Western actors, including the United States, are also involved in efforts to stabilize the region. A U.S.-backed initiative proposes rerouting and legalizing Congolese mineral exports via Rwanda to weaken illicit supply chains funding violence in the Great Lakes region.

Meanwhile, as Kigali exits ECCAS, attention now shifts to how regional diplomacy will evolve without Rwanda’s participation—and whether new alliances will emerge to either isolate or reintegrate the East African nation.