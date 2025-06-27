Rwanda and Congo Sign U.S.-Brokered Peace Deal in Washington

By Staff Writer

NAIROBI, Kenya — The governments of Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo signed a U.S.-mediated peace agreement on Thursday, marking a tentative breakthrough in one of Africa’s most volatile and militarized conflicts.

The deal, brokered by the U.S. State Department after months of shuttle diplomacy, was signed at a closed-door ceremony in Washington and witnessed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio. It commits both nations to respect each other’s territorial sovereignty, cease hostilities, and cooperate in the disarmament of non-state armed groups operating along their shared border.

The agreement also outlines a phased withdrawal of Rwandan troops currently deployed in eastern Congo, a longstanding flashpoint in relations between the two countries.

“This is a turning point for regional peace and stability,” Mr. Rubio said at a brief press appearance following the signing, as reported by the U.S media

“The United States stands ready to support both nations in implementing this accord and ensuring that armed groups no longer hold innocent civilians hostage to violence and fear.”

Regional Tensions and Western Pressure

The accord comes amid rising international concern over worsening violence in eastern Congo, where the resurgence of the M23 rebel group and the presence of Rwandan military units have drawn sharp criticism from the United Nations and Western governments.

Congo has long accused Rwanda of backing M23 rebels, while Kigali insists it is acting in response to the threat posed by the FDLR, a militia with ties to the 1994 Rwandan genocide.

U.S. officials said the breakthrough followed intense behind-the-scenes negotiations, including a compromise in which Kinshasa dropped its earlier demand for an immediate and total Rwandan troop withdrawal. Instead, the pullback will be gradual and linked to joint security benchmarks, including progress on the disarmament of the FDLR and other groups.

“The diplomatic space only opened when both sides agreed that full security would require sequencing,” said a senior U.S. official involved in the talks.

A Fragile but Symbolic Step

Despite the signing, regional analysts caution that major hurdles remain.

The M23 rebel group, which has gained ground in North Kivui in recent months, was not a party to the deal and remains operational. Efforts to include them in ceasefire talks have so far failed.

“This agreement is important, but without M23 on board, it risks being a ceasefire on paper,” said Nelle Mboyo, a Congo-based political analyst via email.

“The situation on the ground is far more complex than diplomacy in D.C.”

Still, both Kigali and Kinshasa hailed the agreement as a historic opportunity. Rwandan Foreign Minister Vincent Biruta said the deal represented a “reset in regional trust,” while Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi’s office called it a “victory for peace over provocation.”

International observers and donors, eager to stabilize one of Africa’s most resource-rich regions, have welcomed the deal but stress that enforcement mechanisms must be transparent, independently monitored, and inclusive of civil society groups.

Meanwhile, the agreement outlines a 120-day implementation roadmap, with U.S. and African Union oversight.

A joint commission is expected to meet in Kigali and Goma within two weeks to begin technical coordination.

For the millions of civilians displaced by the fighting in eastern Congo, hopes for a real peace remain cautious.

Aid groups have urged both sides to prioritize humanitarian access and the safe return of displaced populations.

“We’ve seen many peace deals signed and broken in the past,” said Thérèse Mumbere, a community leader from Rutshuru.

“This time, people want action — not signatures.”

As of Friday morning, neither President Paul Kagame of Rwanda nor President Tshisekedi had issued personal statements, but both governments reaffirmed their commitment to the deal through official communiqués.

© All East Africa – all rights reserved