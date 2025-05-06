Rwanda Expands Global Tourism Reach with Atlético Madrid Partnership

By Judy Maina

NAIROBI, Kenya – In a strategic move to bolster its international tourism profile, Rwanda has entered into a multi-year partnership with Spanish football club Atlético Madrid. This agreement marks Rwanda’s first sponsorship in Spain’s La Liga and adds to its existing collaborations with European football giants such as Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain, and Bayern Munich.

Under the terms of the agreement, the “Visit Rwanda” brand will feature prominently on Atlético Madrid’s men’s first team training and warm-up kits for the remainder of the current season, including the Club World Cup.

Starting next season, the branding will extend to the women’s team kits and the back of official match jerseys for both squads. Additionally, the partnership includes visibility at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano stadium and across the club’s digital platforms.

Jean-Guy Afrika, CEO of the Rwanda Development Board, emphasized the significance of the collaboration:

“This landmark partnership with Atlético de Madrid reflects Rwanda’s strategic ambition to position itself as a premier global hub for investment, tourism, and sports development.

The club’s values of resilience, discipline, and excellence closely align with Rwanda’s national ethos and transformation journey.”

The alliance also designates Rwanda as Atlético Madrid’s Official Training Partner, Official Tourism Destination Partner, and Official Coffee Supplier, highlighting the country’s renowned coffee industry.

Beyond branding, the partnership aims to foster sports development by providing Rwandan youth players and coaches access to Atlético Madrid’s training systems and football methodologies.

Óscar Mayo, Atlético de Madrid’s General Director of Revenue and Operations, expressed optimism about the partnership: “Visit Rwanda is a country in constant growth and is a great example of a partner aligned with our global ambitions. We are convinced this partnership will generate value for both parties.”

This collaboration is part of Rwanda’s broader strategy to leverage sports partnerships to enhance its global visibility and attract investment.

The “Visit Rwanda” campaign, launched in 2018, has become a cornerstone of the country’s national branding efforts, aiming to showcase Rwanda as an attractive destination for investors and travelers alike.