By Patrick Rwamukwaya

VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK, Rwanda — A short video clip of a mountain gorilla playfully grabbing a tourist’s shirt has taken the internet by storm, offering a rare and heartwarming glimpse into the delicate bond between Rwanda’s iconic primates and the people who visit them.

The footage, filmed in Rwanda’s famed Volcanoes National Park, shows a curious juvenile gorilla reaching out and gently tugging on the shirt of a surprised trekker as park guides look on. The brief interaction was captured during a routine gorilla trekking expedition — one of the nation’s premier ecotourism experiences.

Within hours of its posting, the video went viral, amassing millions of views across platforms and sparking thousands of comments lauding Rwanda’s conservation success.

“This is exactly why we protect them,” wrote one user on X, formerly Twitter. “The gentleness, the curiosity — it’s beautiful.”

For Rwanda, the moment serves as a viral ambassador for a thriving tourism sector built on wildlife conservation and carefully managed eco-experiences.

“These encounters are possible because of the long-standing work to habituate gorilla families without disrupting their natural behavior,” said Rosette Rugamba, a former director of Rwanda Tourism and Conservation. “It’s a careful balance between access and protection.”

Rwanda is home to more than a third of the world’s remaining mountain gorillas, most of them residing in Volcanoes National Park along the country’s northwestern border. Gorilla trekking permits — limited in number and priced at $1,500 — fund much of the country’s conservation programs and provide revenue-sharing benefits to local communities.

The encounter shown in the video occurred under the supervision of expert guides and park rangers, who ensure that tourists follow strict guidelines, including maintaining distance and avoiding sudden movements.

“This wasn’t a violation of rules,” said one senior park guide who spoke on condition of anonymity. “Sometimes, the gorillas approach us. We never initiate contact — but if they do, we let them guide the moment.”

While the video has delighted many, conservationists have used the moment to remind viewers of the need for continued respect and vigilance.

“Virality must not lead to complacency,” warned Jean Bosco Nsengiyumva, a Rwandan wildlife researcher. “These animals are still vulnerable to disease and environmental pressure. Every encounter must be handled with the highest discipline.”

Tourism is a cornerstone of Rwanda’s post-genocide development strategy, generating hundreds of millions in annual revenue. The gorilla trekking experience in particular has positioned Rwanda as a global model for conservation-led development.

But as the country prepares to expand its national parks and attract more visitors, officials say the challenge is maintaining intimacy without sacrificing sustainability.

“Moments like this are priceless,” said Ariella Rukundo of the Rwanda Development Board. “They remind the world what makes Rwanda unique — not just the wildlife, but how we live in harmony with it.”