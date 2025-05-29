Rwanda Joins Regional Condemnation of M23’s Parallel Administrations in Eastern Congo

KIGALI, Rwanda — In a notable diplomatic development, Rwanda has joined 11 other African nations in condemning the March 23 Movement (M23) rebel group’s establishment of “parallel administrations” in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

This collective stance comes amid ongoing allegations of Rwanda’s support for M23, which has been accused of human rights violations in the region.

In a joint statement released on Wednesday, the 12 African countries expressed their strong disapproval of M23’s territorial advances and the installation of unauthorized governing bodies in the eastern DRC.

The statement emphasized the importance of respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the DRC.

The United Nations has previously denounced M23 for summary executions, including those of minors, while Amnesty International recently accused the group of killing and torturing civilians held illegally. M23 has denied these allegations.

Rwanda’s participation in the condemnation is particularly significant, given persistent accusations of its military support for M23.

While Rwanda has consistently denied these claims, the international community has called for transparent investigations into the matter.

The situation in eastern DRC remains volatile, with ongoing conflicts leading to humanitarian crises and displacement of civilians.