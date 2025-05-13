Tanzania Arrests Opposition Official En Route to Brussels Conference, Drawing International Condemnation

DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania — Tanzanian authorities arrested Amani Golugwa, a senior official of the opposition CHADEMA party, at Julius Nyerere International Airport in Dar es Salaam on Monday as he prepared to travel to Brussels for a political conference organized by the International Democracy Union (IDU).

Police accused Golugwa of repeatedly traveling in and out of the country without adhering to legal protocols. The arrest has intensified concerns about a government crackdown on opposition figures ahead of the October elections.

This incident follows the recent detention of CHADEMA leader Tundu Lissu, who was charged with treason after leading protests under the banner “No Reforms, No Election.”

The IDU condemned Golugwa’s arrest, calling it a violation of democratic principles and demanding his immediate release. These developments have cast doubt on the Tanzanian government’s commitment to democratic freedoms and human rights under President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

This comes as the October elections approach, with the international community is closely monitoring Tanzania’s political climate, particularly the treatment of opposition parties and adherence to democratic norms.