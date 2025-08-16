DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania — In a sweeping shift in economic policy, Tanzania has barred foreign nationals from operating a broad array of small and medium-sized businesses, a move aimed at safeguarding opportunities for its own citizens.

Under Government Notice No. 487A, officially issued on July 28, 2025, the authorities have prohibited non-citizens from obtaining or renewing business licenses in 15 distinct sectors.

The restrictions span the sale of goods in general retail and wholesale, mobile money transfer services, mobile phone repair shops, salon businesses (with limited exceptions), domestic and commercial cleaning services, small-scale mining, tour guiding, curio and museum shops, radio and television operations, real estate brokerage, clearing and forwarding services, on-farm crop purchasing, local postal delivery, ownership of small industries, and even gambling operations outside licensed casinos.

Trade and Industry Minister Selemani Saidi Jafo defended the order, stating, “Foreign traders entered Tanzania as potential investors but later changed into petty traders,” adding that the policy does not shut out foreign business altogether but instead opens doors for partnerships and stimulates job creation and higher tax compliance among Tanzanians.

The regulation also outlines strict penalties for violations. Foreigners caught participating in prohibited activities could face fines of up to TZS 10 million (roughly $3,900), imprisonment for up to six months, and revocation of residence permits and visas.

Tanzanian citizens who facilitate such violations may also face penalties—up to TZS 5 million or three months in prison.

Though the directive is effective immediately, it includes a transitional clause allowing non-citizens with existing valid licenses to operate until their permits expire—after which renewal will not be granted.

Broad Repercussions Across the Region

Locally, the policy has won applause among market associations and traders. At Kariakoo Market, which contributes approximately TZS 700 billion ($270 million) annually in taxes and serves thousands of small businesses, traders have repeatedly voiced complaints about unfair competition from foreign operators, particularly noting the presence of Chinese-run outlets.

However, neighboring East African Community (EAC) members, especially Kenya, have expressed alarm.

Critics argue that the move violates the bloc’s commitments to free movement and trade. Kenyan officials warn of potential retaliation and economic strain on cross-border traders.

What Comes Next

Tanzania’s leadership frames the law as part of a broader strategy of citizen-led economic empowerment, mirroring protectionist trends across the region.

In May, for instance, the government had already banned the use of foreign currencies in domestic transactions, reinforcing the shilling’s predominance.

For foreign entrepreneurs already active in the restricted sectors, the law necessitates strategic reconsideration.

Businesses may need to pivot toward larger-scale ventures in partnership with Tanzanian nationals or shift operations elsewhere.

As regional tensions simmer and the implementation of the ban unfolds, the directive’s true impact will depend on both enforcement consistency and diplomatic engagement within the EAC framework.

