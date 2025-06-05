DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania — The Tanzanian government has moved to block public access to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, in a sweeping measure it says is aimed at curbing the spread of pornographic content and protecting the country’s cultural norms.

The decision, announced late Wednesday by Information Minister Jerry Silaa, underscores the East African nation’s increasingly assertive stance on regulating digital spaces.

Mr. Silaa accused the platform of permitting “consensually produced and distributed” adult material, including depictions of homosexuality — content he said stands in “direct conflict with Tanzanian law and morality.”

“We cannot allow our digital borders to be breached by material that offends our culture and legal code,” Mr. Silaa said in a televised statement. “Our values are not negotiable.”

The announcement follows a period of heightened political sensitivity in Tanzania. Several government-affiliated accounts on X were reportedly hacked in recent weeks, raising alarm within President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s administration about the platform’s security and influence. Though no formal attribution has been made, officials suggested the breaches may have been politically motivated.

Digital rights groups have criticized the move as a violation of freedom of expression, warning that the blanket ban could silence dissent and further isolate Tanzanian internet users from global discourse.

“Blocking access to a global communication tool over content concerns sets a dangerous precedent,” said Cynthia Mwakyusa, director of the Open Digital Initiative, a local advocacy group.

“It’s censorship disguised as cultural preservation.”

The platform, which rebranded from Twitter to X under Elon Musk’s leadership in 2023, has faced mounting scrutiny from governments worldwide over its content policies, particularly its tolerance of adult material and diminished content moderation systems.

Tanzania is not the first country to restrict the platform. Nations including India, Nigeria, and Turkey have previously taken similar actions, though often in response to political speech rather than content of a sexual nature.

The government has not specified how long the block will remain in place. Users in major cities including Arusha, Mwanza, and Dar es Salaam reported being unable to access the app or website by Thursday morning without the use of virtual private networks (VPNs).

Tanzania’s Cybercrimes Act and Electronic and Postal Communications Act give broad powers to the state to regulate online content. However, critics argue the laws have increasingly been used to stifle online activism and curtail digital freedoms.

“This is not just about pornography,” Ms. Mwakyusa said. “It’s about control.”