DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania — In a swift response to the European Union’s recent ban on Tanzania-registered aircraft, the country’s aviation authorities have moved to safeguard international connectivity by expanding traffic rights for select global airlines.

Tanzania’s Minister of Transport and Aviation, Prof. Makame Mbarawa, announced Thursday that the government is granting increased access to major international carriers—including KLM, Ethiopian Airlines, and Qatar Airways—to sustain critical tourism, trade, and diplomatic links.

“The EU decision was regrettable, but we are taking proactive steps to ensure Tanzania remains fully connected to key markets,” said Mbarawa during a press briefing in Dar es Salaam.

“Our skies remain open. Our tourism industry and export economy cannot afford to be isolated.”

The EU Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) earlier this month added Tanzania to its updated Air Safety List, citing regulatory oversight issues.

The listing effectively restricts all Tanzania-registered airlines from operating in EU airspace, including flag carrier Air Tanzania.

While officials have pledged to address the safety compliance issues raised by Brussels, the immediate focus is on minimizing disruptions.

Under the new arrangement, KLM and Qatar Airways are expected to increase frequencies into Dar es Salaam and Kilimanjaro International Airports, while Ethiopian Airlines will add capacity on key regional and intercontinental routes.

Tourism operators, particularly in the safari and beach sectors, welcomed the move. “This is a vital signal of resilience,” said Asha Kamugisha, head of the Tanzania Tour Operators Association.

“European tourists are central to our recovery strategy, and uninterrupted flight access is non-negotiable.”

The aviation ministry has also initiated emergency talks with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and African Union counterparts to review regulatory protocols and fast-track compliance improvements.

Despite the turbulence, officials remain optimistic.

“This is not the end of our aviation story—it’s a turning point,” said Mbarawa. “We are doubling down on reforms and partnerships.”

