DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania – Tanzania took a significant step toward transforming its energy landscape on Tuesday with the announcement of a comprehensive roadmap to develop nuclear power, government officials said.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy, Dr. Doto Biteko, presented the strategic plan aimed at harnessing the country’s vast uranium deposits to generate nuclear electricity.

The initiative reflects Tanzania’s ambition to diversify its energy mix, provide more affordable power, and address environmental concerns tied to fossil fuel reliance.

“Nuclear energy offers a promising path for Tanzania to meet growing electricity demand sustainably and cost-effectively,” Dr. Biteko said during a press briefing in Dar es Salaam.

“Our approach prioritizes strong regulatory frameworks, robust safety standards, and a favorable policy environment to support this transition.”

The government plans to roll out policies and legal frameworks essential for overseeing nuclear energy development, including compliance with international safety protocols and environmental safeguards.

Tanzania’s uranium deposits, largely untapped until now, present an opportunity for the East African nation to become a key player in the regional energy sector.

Currently, Tanzania depends heavily on hydroelectric power and imported fossil fuels, which face challenges such as seasonal variability and price volatility.

Experts say nuclear energy could help stabilize Tanzania’s grid and contribute to economic growth by attracting investment in infrastructure and industry.

However, the move is not without challenges. Concerns remain regarding the high initial costs of nuclear infrastructure, technical expertise requirements, and the management of radioactive waste.

International partners and agencies are expected to play a critical role in supporting Tanzania’s nuclear ambitions through technology transfer, training, and financing.

