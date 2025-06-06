DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania – In a sweeping overhaul of its immigration policy, the Tanzanian government has introduced visa waivers for citizens from 71 countries and launched a simplified e-visa application system aimed at reenergizing the tourism sector and accelerating economic growth.

The policy, announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday, is being touted as one of the most ambitious visa reform packages in East Africa in over a decade.

“This reform is not just about tourism—it’s about Tanzania reasserting its place on the global stage,” said Home Affairs Minister Hamad Yusuf Masauni in a press briefing.

“We are opening our doors wider to the world.”

Countries Included in the Waiver

Among the nations granted visa-free access are key source markets such as the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, China, Russia, Thailand, the UAE, and several Latin American and African countries.

The list also includes regional neighbors, signaling a push for greater integration within the East African Community (EAC) and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The updated e-visa platform—now active via the official immigration portal—allows travelers to apply online and receive digital approvals within 48 hours.

“The process is user-friendly, efficient, and secure,” said Immigration Commissioner Anna Makakala.

“We’re reducing the hassle without compromising our national security.”

Tourism-Led Growth Strategy

The visa reform is part of a broader strategy by President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s administration to position Tanzania as a top-tier tourism and investment destination. With attractions ranging from Serengeti National Park to the beaches of Zanzibar, officials believe that better visa access could unlock a new era of prosperity.

Tourism currently accounts for roughly 10% of Tanzania’s GDP. The government hopes that easing travel restrictions will help restore visitor numbers to pre-pandemic levels and beyond.

“We expect an uptick in arrivals beginning this quarter,” said Joseph Mbwana, CEO of the Tanzania Tourism Board.

“The reforms could push annual arrivals past the 2.5 million mark by 2026.”

Praise and Caution from Analysts

International observers have praised the reform as a smart geopolitical and economic move. By easing barriers to entry, Tanzania could outpace regional competitors such as Kenya and South Africa in attracting high-value tourists and digital nomads.

However, some experts caution that infrastructure and service quality must keep pace.

“Reforming entry policy is only one piece of the puzzle,” said Salma Rwehumbiza, a tourism development consultant based in Arusha. “We also need smoother transport systems, professional hospitality training, and data-driven marketing.”

Tanzania’s visa waiver initiative also aligns with continental goals under Agenda 2063, the African Union’s long-term development framework, which promotes the free movement of people across the continent. Neighboring countries like Rwanda and Ghana have implemented similar policies in recent years.

“This is a positive signal to African partners and a challenge to others who remain restrictive,” said Paul Nkurunziza, an analyst at the African Migration Observatory in Addis Ababa.

“Tanzania is sending a message: we are open, we are ready, and we are serious.”

Meanwhile, sa the new policy takes effect, airports, immigration officers, and tour operators across Tanzania are bracing for a likely surge in arrivals during the July-September travel season.

President Samia, who has made economic diplomacy a signature of her leadership, emphasized in a recent speech that openness and connectivity will be central to Tanzania’s next development phase.

> “We want the world to experience Tanzania,” she said. “And we will meet them halfway.”

—

Background:

Tanzania’s visa overhaul comes amid a global rethinking of travel policy post-COVID. Many developing economies are experimenting with e-visas, visa-free access, and nomad visas to revive tourism and foreign investment.

—

Key Stats:

71 countries granted visa-free access

E-visas issued within 48 hours

Tourism contributes 10% to national GDP

Target: 2.5M+ tourist arrivals by 2026