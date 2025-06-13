DODOMA, Tanzania — President Samia Suluhu Hassan announced on Thursday the appointment of Justice George Masaju as the new Chief Justice of Tanzania, succeeding Prof. Ibrahim Juma, who retired last month after a distinguished tenure.

Justice Masaju, who served as Tanzania’s Attorney General since 2020, is widely regarded as a seasoned legal mind with a reputation for upholding judicial independence amid complex political dynamics.

His formal swearing-in is scheduled for June 15 at the Chamwino State House in Dodoma, the country’s administrative capital.

“This appointment reflects our commitment to strengthening the rule of law and enhancing the independence of the judiciary,” President Hassan said in a brief statement following the announcement.

“Justice Masaju brings decades of experience and a deep understanding of Tanzania’s legal landscape.”

Masaju’s elevation to the highest judicial office comes at a pivotal moment, as Tanzania navigates pressing legal reforms aimed at increasing transparency and improving the efficiency of the courts.

Observers note that his background as Attorney General, where he managed significant constitutional matters and legal policies, positions him well to lead these efforts.

Prof. Ibrahim Juma, who served as Chief Justice since 2017, was praised for his efforts in modernizing the judiciary and spearheading initiatives to improve access to justice across the country.

His retirement marked the end of an era, and Masaju’s appointment signals a desire for continuity paired with renewed vigor in judicial reforms.

Legal experts caution, however, that challenges remain, particularly in ensuring the judiciary’s autonomy in the face of political pressures and addressing longstanding issues of case backlogs and corruption.

“The role of Chief Justice in Tanzania is not only judicial but also deeply political,” said Dr. Fatima Mwinyi, a legal scholar based in Dar es Salaam.

“Justice Masaju’s ability to navigate these waters will be critical for maintaining public confidence in the legal system.”

The government has emphasized its commitment to an independent judiciary, a key factor for investors and international partners. Tanzania’s legal framework plays a central role in the nation’s broader development agenda, including infrastructure projects and economic reforms.

Justice Masaju’s tenure begins as Tanzania seeks to balance economic growth ambitions with the need for strong legal institutions that uphold human rights and the rule of law.